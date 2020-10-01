Livestreaming lowdown: James Bay, David Guetta, Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, Ludacris and more

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past few months as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

James Bay live at the Globe

James Bay has revealed he will be playing live at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre for a global livestream event on October 21.

Fans can expect to see Bay filmed in a multi-camera production with his live band, and will be available according to specific regions timezones, kicking off at 8pm BST in the UK.

Bay is set to perform hits from his catalogue as well as his latest track Chew On My Heart, with more surprises to come.

Bay said: “Having spent the Covid months of 2020 very much as a solo performer, singing into my iPhone from the spare room in my house, I’m so excited to reunite with a band and play music from a stage as legendary and iconic as that of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre. This year has moved much slower and presented more limits than any of us could have imagined. I’m sad that I can’t have an actual audience in the Globe with me, but so excited that we get to create this show for people all around the world to see. It might be a long road back to concerts as we’d like them, but we’re getting closer and in the meantime it’s such an honour to play this show for everyone!”

Tickets are available tomorrow (October 2) and you can check out the trailer for the event below…

David Guetta to perform for Sensorium

In a series of exclusive performances, David Guetta is set to stream on VR platform Sensorium Galaxy in partnership with The Night League and High Scream.

Guetta is the first DJ to join the platform, and the performances are set to bring his fans closer to his performances than ever before.

All performances Guetta creates will be broadcasted on PRISM world – a hub for music events – in partnership with Yann Pissenem CEO and founder of The Night League.

Sensorium Galaxy is due for release to the public in 2021.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason for Southbank Centre’s Inside Out season

Nicola Benedetti and Jeneba Kanneh-Mason are the latest artists to join the music listings for Inside Out; Southbank Centre’s online season of music, literature and comedy events.

Kanneh-Mason will be performing solo in her debut performance with Chineke! Orchestra on November 23 while Benedetti is set to perform with the Philharmonica Orchestra on November 30.

Kanneh-Mason’s performance is un-ticketed and will be available on YouTube for 14 days, or on BBC Radio 3 live on October 19.

To catch Benedetti’s show live from the Royal Festival Hall viewers can purchase tickets via Ticket Co.

Spectrum presents Ludacris

Ludacris will be performing an exclusive livestream on October 7 straight from his home in Atlanta for Spectrum, powered by Pandora.

The show will see the rapper perform his biggest hits and is free for those aged 18 and over.

Pandora’s director of Hip Hop J1 will also be live to interview the star and get the latest on upcoming music.

Select fans will also have the chance to meet and greet with the artist before the show starts.

Pendulum to perform live from a secret location

Electronic act Pendulum will be performing live to celebrate the release of their double A side Nothing For Free/Driver from the roof of an armour plated ex-military fort in the English Channel.

The DJ set will premiere live on October 2 via YouTube at 12pm.

Tom Grennan live at O2 Academy Brixton

In partnership with MelodyVR, Tom Grennan will be performing live tomorrow (October 2) at O2 Academy Brixton.

The event is ticketed and will see the star perform hits from across his back catalogue as well as unseen material, and surprises along the way.

Tickets are available now.

Nashville virtual concert campaign

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, together with Nashville’s Music Venue Alliance has revealed a brand new livestream series – Music City Bandwidth presented by Jack Daniels.

The stream is set to help independent music venues and Nashville artists with support due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, and fans are encouraged to make donations to a local relief fund.

30 concerts will be streamed across September and October on the Music City Bandwidth website. The artists set to perform include Andrew Combs, Brett James, Kalie Shorr, Patrick Sweany, The Wild Feathers and more.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until October 15 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

