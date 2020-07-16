Livestreaming lowdown: James Bay, REM, Nick Cave and more...

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past few months as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

James Bay to stream in support of Save Our Venues

In partnership with Save Our Venues, James Bay will be livestreaming worldwide on July 16 at 9pm BST in order to help raise funds for struggling music venues across the UK.

The announcement follows the release of his brand new single Chew On My Heart, and will see Bay perform a 45-minute set live on YouTube.

Donations are open from now until July 20, and the performance will be available for playback.

Bay said: “Big or small, spending time honing your craft and performing in venues is vital on the journey to becoming a successful touring and recording artist. We must never live in a world where live music venues don’t exist.

“They are as important for the artist as they are for the countless visitors and of course the dedicated staff that devote themselves to running those rooms like clockwork. Venues offer a joy, an escape and a magic you just don’t experience through a screen or even through a stereo speaker. At all costs, we must save our venues.”

To watch the stream click below…

REM to celebrate anniversary of The Stirling shows

The legendary REM will celebrate the anniversary of their 1999 sold-out shows at the Stirling Castle with a screening of their documentary ‘A Stirling Performance’ via their YouTube channel from July 19-21.

Featuring recorded snippets of the concert, and interviews with the band, the documentary be aired for one-time only and will include an additional Q&A with the co-directors.

R.E.M.’s manager, Bertis Downs, said: "I remember the first fax we got from Lonely Goat about the film. It was only about a week or two before Stirling. We were at Roskilde in Denmark playing a show and we had no idea that they were scrambling to get something, anything filmed.

“We just thought 'Oh why not? It’ll probably make a good movie the way they’re proposing it.' Glad we said yes.”

Catch the exclusive stream below…

Nick Cave to play Alexandra Palace

In a film shot this June, fans will be able to watch Nick Cave perform solo at the piano at London’s Alexandra Palace as it premieres live on July 23.

Cave played a set including rare tracks that many fans will have not heard live before as well as hits from his back catalogue.

Filmed by cinematographer Robbie Ryan (The Favourite, Marriage Story, American Honey) and edited by Nick Emerson (Lady Macbeth, Emma, Greta), the film will run for 90 minutes at 8pm BST, with fans across the globe able to choose the relevant time zone showing for them.

Tickets are available now via the DICE app or online here.

Dermot Kennedy announces one-off show at Natural History Museum

‘Some Summer Night’ is the one-off live performance from Dermot Kennedy and will be streamed live from London’s Natural History Museum on YouTube.

The stream will air on July 30 at 9pm BST, and will feature a full live band as well as a guest appearance from Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

The event will be ticketed, and fans will be offered to add a charitable donation to their ticket with funds donated to Black Lives Matter.

Kennedy said: “We’re going to do something truly unique and I can’t wait for you to see it. This is easily one of the most exciting things I’ve ever been involved in and it feels like a privilege to get to put this show on and in this time when I can’t play shows as I normally would, it gives me so much joy to be able to share this event with you.

“Poetry, music and history will all come together for this event and it’s going to be so special."

Tickets are available here.

Idles to play a trio of livestreams

British punk band Idles have announced three livestream performances to celebrate the announcement of their upcoming record Ultra Mono.

The album will be the band’s third, following the release of Joy As An Act of Resistance and is set to drop September 25.

The livestream will take place in a “iconic” studio from August 29-30 for an exclusive ticketed event.

Tickets are available here.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls livestream

Frank Turner has hosted a series of livestreams pegged #IndependentVenueLove over the course of lockdown, as he encouraged fans to donate to a venue each week to help support music venues at this uncertain time.

Previous livestreams have saw the musician supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Now, Turner has turned it up a notch. Frank Turner will be joining forces with The Sleeping Souls once more on August 9 to mark his 2,500 show. It will be the first of his livestreams to be filmed in high quality featuring an hour long set from the band as they play their greatest hits. Tickets are available now through the Dice app.

Watch Turner's previous livestream below...

#RoyalAlbertHome

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the latest string of artists to join its Royal Albert Home series for exclusive performances from the artists' homes.The livestreams aim to encourage fans to donate to the venue in these trying times.

On July 18, Nashville comes to London with exclusive performances from The Cadillac Three, Michael Ray, Tenille Townes and Twinnie.

The series has already seen Jack Garratt, Baxter Dury, Alfie Boe, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Sophie Hunger, Imogen Heap, Scouting For Girls and the Kaiser Chiefs take part.

If you're looking for music to soundtrack your evening, check out the intimate performance by singer-songwriter Sinead Harnett below...

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until July 18 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Radiohead archive shows

Since lockdown hit, Radiohead have been digging up old footage for the fans, releasing live shows from their exclusive archive every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances are available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and fans have already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009) among others.

Catch the band's previous livestream recorded from their 1997 show live at Eurockéennes de Belfort, Lac du Malsaucy, Belfort, France below...

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.