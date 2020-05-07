Livestreaming lowdown: Katherine Jenkins, Big Weekend, Jimmy's Live and more...

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past month as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

Radio 1 moves Big Weekend online

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend was set to take place May 22-24 in Dundee with Dua Lipa and Harry Styles among the headliners announced, however a move for the festival to go digital has been announced.

Sets live from the artists' homes will take place in addition to archive sets across five digital stages, with Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie and Biffy Clyro among a huge line-up of over 100 artists.

More details are to follow.

Katherine Jenkins to perform for VE Day

Katherine Jenkins will perform at the Royal Albert Hall behind closed doors to mark the 75th anniversary of VE day on May 8.

It will be the first time in the hall's 150-year history where it will host a performance with closed doors, in an effort to boost morale and add light to the day for half an hour's performance.

The concert will be available to stream on YouTube at 6pm, and will be the first of the #RoyalAlbertHome series that has not taken place in the artist's home.

You can watch the performance live Friday, May 8, at 6pm below.

Jimmy’s Live presents Freddie Long and more

Manchester venue Jimmy’s has announced the latest artist to join its isolation gig series, as Freddie Long gears up to stream live on May 14 at 9pm.

Tonight (May 7) Orchards will be heading onto Jimmy's Instagram Live with a live set from home, followed by Kit Trigg (May 9), AKA George (May 10), Village Bully (May 11), and The Night Café (May 13).

Artists who have already featured on their series include Matt Thomson of The Amazons, Jerry Williams, Zuzu, Barns Courtney, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Spector and Hannah Jane Lewis among others.

Dork to run online festival Homeschool

From May 8-10 Dork will be hosting an online music festival called Homeschool in support of NHS Charities Together.

The festival will see a huge line-up of artists including Tom Grennan, Masie Peters, Bloxx, Peach Pit, The Pale White, Zuzu, Tim Burgess and more.

Watch it live here

Frank Turner fundraises for Molotow Club

Tonight (May 7), Frank Turner will be hosting a livestream in support of Molotow Club in Hamburg in order to raise funds to help save the struggling music venue.

Announcing it via his Twitter, Turner created a crowdfuner page for the venue along with details of the night which is in partnership with Music Venue Trust and Independent Venue Week.

The livestream is the latest in a series Turner pegged #IndependentVenueLove and will be hosted on his YouTube channel at 8:30pm UK time tonight.

Previous livestreams across his social media have seen him supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Watch the previous livestream below.

The 1975 album listening party

Announced via their social media, The 1975 are set to host their second listening party to celebrate their sophomore album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It on May 8, at 7pm.

The news comes in the run-up to their upcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form set to be released May 22.

Matthew Healy was our cover star last week and spoke to Music Week on the journey of creating the album. Read all about it in our story here.

Billie Eilish’s Pay It Forward campaign

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed a 50 minute gig in lockdown for fans last Wednesday for Verizon’s Pay It Forward campaign which aims to support small businesses in America.

The livestreamed event saw the star perform hits from her debut album as well as chat with her brother on the current climate surrounding the pandemic.

Radiocentre’s Tuning In conference

Tuning In by Radiocentre, its leading conference, will return May 19 to gather industry experts as they discuss the latest in news and developments within the commercial radio sector. This will be in place of the originally planned event which was to be held in London.

Beginning at 9:30-11:30am the conference will see speakers from radio, advertising, politics and music and is free to view.

“We were understandably disappointed when we announced that Tuning In 2020 would have to be rescheduled, so it gives me great pleasure to say that it will instead be taking place with a special livestream event,” explained Radiocentre CEO, Siobhan Kenny.

“Throughout the crisis so far, radio has been entertaining, informing and generally keeping the world company. We hope to follow on in that spirit.”

Register for the Tuning In conference here.

Scouting for Girls for #RoyalAbertHome

Scouting for Girls have joined the Royal Albert Home sessions for an exclusive set to air on May 21, at 8:15pm BST after the nation celebrates #ClapForOurCarers. The band previously headlined the Royal Albert Hall in 2013.

The series has already seen Jack Garratt, Baxter Dury, Alfie Boe, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, and Sophie Hunger take part and Imogen Heap will be performing on May 29 as the last performer of the series, at current.

Tonight will see

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his reactions and encourages others to join in.

The party will be running from now until May 30 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Radiohead archive shows

Since lockdown hit, Radiohead have been digging up old footage for the fans, releasing live shows from their exclusive archives every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances are available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and has already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009).

Tonight will see their live set from Bonaroo in 2006 aired in full. Watch the stream below.

