Livestreaming lowdown: Laura Marling, Lewis Capaldi, Jimmy's Live...

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past month as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly.

Lewis Capaldi to perform acoustic set for debut album anniversary

On May 16, Lewis Capaldi will be heading online to perform an acoustic live set in honour of the one-year anniversary for his debut record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Kicking off at 8pm, the show will aim to raise funds for mental health charity CALM that moves to help prevent suicide and is in partnership with DICE which will host the livestream and make tickets available to fans.

Capaldi will be performing in his parents’ home of Bathgate, Scotland to sing his album in full on DICE TV.

You can buy tickets for the event here.

Livestream festival: Colston Hall Presents Bristol Takeover Online

A range of artists from Bristol’s music scene have joined together to create an online festival in an effort to help its live music venues, for Colston Hall Presents Bristol Takeover Onine.

In partnership with BBC Introducing in the West and Music Venue Trust’s Save Our Venues, the festival will take place May 23 from 3pm-midnight for free on YouTube.

Fans will be encouraged to donate the price of a gig ticket to the event's CrowdFunder page here and will be able to watch over nine hours of live music.

All funds raised will be split equally between artists and music venues to ensure that Bristol’s live scene remains intact.

Set to perform are The Allergies, Kate Stapley, Memotone, Whale, Tropical Tea Party and many more.

Check out everything you need to know about the festival here.

Laura Marling announces ticketed livestream show

Streaming live at London’s Union Chapel, Laura Marling will be performing for fans in a ticketed event June 6, following the release of her new album Song For Our Daughter.

Minimal staff and crew will take part in order to help produce the show, and tickets are available to purchase through DICE here with a link to the performance made available when the show begins.

When purchasing tickets, fans will be offered the choice of two charities to donate to on top of their purchase, with Marling herself choosing Refuge and The Trussel Trust as the two to benefit.

Katy Perry to perform live for Amazon Music

Amazon Music has revealed that Katy Perry will be performing a special live set as part of its Friday live performance series.

Perry will be performing an intimate set, answering fan questions, and singing her brand new single Daisies live for the first time.

The gig will take place in an effort to support MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, offering fans more information while watching the star perform.

Watch Katy Perry sing live on May 15, at 6pm here.

Radio 1 moves Big Weekend online

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend was set to take place May 22-24 in Dundee with Dua Lipa and Harry Styles among the headliners announced, however a move for the festival to go digital has been announced.

Sets live from the artists' homes will take place in addition to archive sets across five digital stages, with Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie and Biffy Clyro among a huge line-up of over 100 artists.

More details are to follow.

Jimmy’s Live presents Freddie Long and more

Manchester venue Jimmy’s has announced the latest artist to join its isolation gig series, as Freddie Long gears up to stream live tonight at 9pm.

Artists who have already featured on their series include Matt Thomson of The Amazons, Jerry Williams, Zuzu, Barns Courtney, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Spector and Hannah Jane Lewis among others.

Frank Turner fundraises for Union Chapel

Tonight (May 14), Frank Turner will be hosting a livestream in support of Union Chapel in London in order to raise funds to help save the struggling music venue.

Announcing it via his Twitter, Turner created a crowdfuner page for the venue along with details of the night which is in partnership with Music Venue Trust and Independent Venue Week.

The livestream is the latest in a series Turner pegged #IndependentVenueLove and will be hosted on his YouTube channel at 8:30pm UK time tonight.

Previous livestreams across his social media have seen him supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Watch the previous livestream below.

Billie Eilish’s Pay It Forward campaign

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed a 50 minute gig in lockdown for fans last Wednesday for Verizon’s Pay It Forward campaign which aims to support small businesses in America.

The livestreamed event saw the star perform hits from her debut album as well as chat with her brother on the current climate surrounding the pandemic.

Radiocentre’s Tuning In conference

Tuning In by Radiocentre, its leading conference, will return May 19 to gather industry experts as they discuss the latest in news and developments within the commercial radio sector. This will be in place of the originally planned event which was to be held in London.

Beginning at 9:30-11:30am the conference will see speakers from radio, advertising, politics and music and is free to view.

“We were understandably disappointed when we announced that Tuning In 2020 would have to be rescheduled, so it gives me great pleasure to say that it will instead be taking place with a special livestream event,” explained Radiocentre CEO, Siobhan Kenny.

“Throughout the crisis so far, radio has been entertaining, informing and generally keeping the world company. We hope to follow on in that spirit.”

Register for the Tuning In conference here.

Scouting for Girls for #RoyalAbertHome

Scouting for Girls have joined the Royal Albert Home sessions for an exclusive set to air on May 21, at 8:15pm BST after the nation celebrates #ClapForOurCarers. The band previously headlined the Royal Albert Hall in 2013.

The series has already seen Jack Garratt, Baxter Dury, Alfie Boe, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Sophie Hunger, and Imogen Heap take part with Kasier Chiefs performing on May 30 as the last performer of the series, at current.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his reactions and encourages others to join in.

The party will be running from now until May 30 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Radiohead archive shows

Since lockdown hit, Radiohead have been digging up old footage for the fans, releasing live shows from their exclusive archives every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances are available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and has already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009).

