Livestreaming lowdown: Leon Bridges, Bandsintown, Jimmy's Live and more...

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past month as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Leon Bridges’ hometown virtual benefit concert

Texas singer-songwriter Leon Bridges will hold a benefit concert online tonight (April 30) at 9pm ET/8pm CST via Twitch presented by Kent & Co Wines, Fort Worth-based Shaefer Advertising Co. and Fort Worth Weekly.

The concert will be in aid of Fort Worth’s Southside C.A.R.E.S. Fund which aims to support creatives and industry works in the Southside area, and will see Bridges sing some of his biggest hits including Beyond and River.

Bandsintown Live

Since the beginning of lockdown Bandsintown Live has been taking over livestreaming with over 8,102 livestreams taking place on its site, and now it’s Twitch channel is set to take off in a series of exciting events.

On April 30, The Wombats will be curating a Love Fame Tragedy takeover featuring an exclusive performance from the band itself at 1pm followed by a selection of rising artists handpicked by the band.

Four artists have been chosen for one-hour long slots kicking off with Bloxx at 2pm, Vistas at 3pm, Oscar Lang at 4pm and Full Colour to finish off the day at 5pm.

Also tonight, Party Favor will host a listening party for their brand new EP Fresh Laundry, with special guests Young Pinch and Georgia Ku.

On Friday-Sunday, May 1-3, Bandsintown will co-sponsor Dreamworld live festival and on May 4, Fender will be hosting a takeover including MIYAVI and Grammy-nominated Madison Cunningham.

Next on May 5, get ready to delve into a world of new music selected by Bandsintown from 2-5pm, as Rozzi, IV Jay, Weathers and Tory Ruperto play live.

Exclusive Gregory Porter performance available until tonight

Gregory Porter released exclusive footage of his sold-out Royal Albert Hall performance from 2018 to his YouTube channel on Tuesday for 72 hours only.

The concert was released as a thank you to his fans and today is the final day viewers can catch this performance. In this opening night of his three-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall, Porter can be seen singing accompanied by a jazz quartet and a 70 piece symphony orchestra conducted by Vince Mendoza.

All Rise, Gregory Porter’s upcoming album is set for release on August 28 2020.

Jimmy’s Live presents Freddie Long and more

Manchester venue Jimmy’s has announced the latest artist to join its isolation gig series, as Freddie Long gears up to stream live on May 14 at 9pm.

Tonight (April 30) Eleanor K will be live on Jimmy’s Instagram marking the seventh week of the series, followed by Abbie Ozard (May 1), Ethan & The Reformation (May 2), King No-One (May 3), Apre (May 4), Luna Bay (May 5), Mike Dignam (May 6), Orchards (May 7), Kit Trigg (May 9), AKA George (May 10), Village Bully (May 11), and The Night Café (May 13).

Artists who have already featured on their series include Matt Thomson of The Amazons, Jerry Williams, Zuzu, Barns Courtney, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Spector and Hannah Jane Lewis among others.

Frank Turner fundraises for The Parish

Tonight (April 30), Frank Turner will be hosting a livestream in support of The Parish in Huddersfield in order to raise funds to help save the struggling music venue.

Announcing it via his Twitter, Turner created a crowdfunder page for the venue along with details of the night which is in partnership with Music Venue Trust and Independent Venue Week.

The livestream is the latest in a series Turner pegged #IndependentVenueLove and will be hosted on his YouTube channel at 8:30pm UK time tonight.

Previous livestreams across his social media have seen him supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Janelle Monae for Pay It Forward Live

This Thursday, April 30, Janelle Monae is set to be the latest star to support Verizon’s pay It Forward Live series.

During the livestream, Verizon will donate $10 for every time a viewer uses the #PayItFowardLive hashtag and tags a small American business in an effort to donate up to $2.5 million in support of Local Initiatives Support Corportation’s (LISC) COVID-19 aid.

Monae will be live on the Verizon Twitch channel at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

The 1975 album listening party

Announced via their social media, The 1975 are set to host a listening party to celebrate their debut self-titled album on May 1, at 7pm.

The news comes in the run-up to their upcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form set to be released May 22.

Matthew Healy is this week’s cover star and spoke to Music Week on the journey of creating the album. Read all about it in our story here.

Little Boots Thursday livestreams

If you’re a fan of Little Boots then you’re in luck, as every Thursday the Remedy singer will be going live at 5pm across her Instagram, Facebook YouTube and Twitch.

Announcing via her Twitter, the singer will be playing a gig for her fans followed by a fun music themed quiz later on in the evening.

At 8:05pm, Little Boots will be hosting an 80s themed quiz on Zoom and Facebook with her label On Repeat Records.

Billie Eilish’s Pay It Forward campaign

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed a 50 minute gig in lockdown for fans last Wednesday for Verizon’s Pay It Forward campaign which aims to support small businesses in America.

The livestreamed event saw the star perform hits from her debut album as well as chat with her brother on the current climate surrounding the pandemic.

Love From Philly virtual festival

Starting May 1 and finishing May 3, Love From Philly will host a live music festival in an effort to raise money for Philadelphia’s Entertainment community.

Headliners include Kurt Vile, Philadelphia Freeway, G.Love, John Oates and Robby Grote who will be playing live on the Love From Philly website.

Also performing is Nick Bockrath (Cage the Elephant), Monzo Cozmo, Lauren Hart, Kevin Eubanks, and Mo Lowda among others for what is set to be a huge three day event.

Radiocentre’s Tuning In conference

Tuning In by Radiocentre, its leading conference, will return May 19 to gather industry experts as they discuss the latest in news and developments within the commercial radio sector. This will be in place of the originally planned event which was to be held in London.

Beginning at 9:30-11:30am the conference will see speakers from radio, advertising, politics and music and is free to view.

“We were understandably disappointed when we announced that Tuning In 2020 would have to be rescheduled, so it gives me great pleasure to say that it will instead be taking place with a special livestream event,” explained Radiocentre CEO, Siobhan Kenny.

“Throughout the crisis so far, radio has been entertaining, informing and generally keeping the world company. We hope to follow on in that spirit.”

Register for the Tuning In conference here.

Scouting for Girls for #RoyalAbertHome

Scouting for Girls have joined the Royal Albert Home sessions for an exclusive set to air on May 21, at 8:15pm BST after the nation celebrates #ClapForOurCarers. The band previously headlined the Royal Albert Hall in 2013.

The series has already seen Jack Garratt, Baxter Dury, Alfie Boe, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, and Sophie Hunger take part and Imogen Heap will be performing on May 29 as the last performer of the series, at current.

Tonight will see KT Tunstall perform.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his reactions and encourages others to join in.

The party will be running from now until May 30 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Stay Away Shows featuring Laura Marling

Music media outlet La Blogotheque has launched an array of livestreams named Stay Away Shows which will see Oscar Jerome (April 30), Porches (May 1), Blaenavon (May 2) and Laura Marling (May 5) perform live sets on the outlet's Instagram.

The series has already seen La Force, Other Lives and Natalie Prass perform live from their homes at 6pm every night to the outlet’s 64.8k followers.

Radiohead to release weekly archive shows

Radiohead have announced that they will release live shows dug out from their archives exclusively every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances will be available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and has already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009).

IDLES release final part of Paris show

Since Monday this week, Idles have slowly been releasing footage from their show at the Bataclan in Paris, splitting it into four parts and pairing it with a live Q&A.

Tonight marks the final release with part four, before the entire show is aired on Friday with lead-singer Joe Talbot answering the fan’s questions.

You can stream the performance live below at 7pm, April 30.

