Livestreaming lowdown: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Grohl and IDLES...

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past month as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

Ms. Lauryn Hill added to Superfly’s Small Business Live concert

Ms. Lauryn Hill has been named as the latest artist to join Superfly’s Small Business Live virtual concert this Saturday, which benefits black, minority and women-owned small businesses across the U.S.

Chicano Batman, mxmtoon, and Luke James also join the line-up hosted by DJ Jazzy Jeff, and will kick off at 4pm EDT until 10pm EDT live on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch and more.

All funds raised will be donated to the Accion Opportunity Fund, as viewers will be encouraged to donate by texting SmallBiz to 707070 or online here.

Dave Grohl, Irma Thomas and more for Preservation Hall Presents: ‘Round Midnight Preserves

Preservation Hall is set to livestream a benefit concert this Saturday (June 20) with performances and interviews from Dave Grohl. Irma Thomas, Elvis Costello, Dave Matthews, Beck, Jon Baptiste, Jim James, PJ Morton and Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

Taking place at 8pm CST, the concert will raise funds for the Preservation Hall Foundation Legacy Relief Fund with Spotify matching dollar-for-dollar donations up to $10 million through its Covid-19 Music Relief Fund.

Fans will be able to stream the event across Preservation Hall Foundation’s website and social media accounts for free.

IDLES to play a trio of livestreams

British punk band IDLES have announced three livestream performances to celebrate the announcement of their upcoming record Ultra Mono.

The album will be the band’s third, following the release of Joy As An Act of Resistance and is set to drop September 25.

The livestream will take place in a “iconic” studio from August 29-30 for an exclusive ticketed event.

Tickets are available here.

Save our Venues: Bristol Takeover Part 2

This Saturday Bristol Takeover will be hosting Part 2 of its virtual weekender in an effort to help music venues recover from the impact of Covid-19.

The festival is in partnership with Music Venue Trust’s Save our Venues campaign and is the second run after the success of its initial Colston Hall Presents Takeover in May.

Artists set to take part include China Bears, Twizzy, Beth Rowley, Jarrod Dickenson, Hippo, Sugar Horse, Grandmas House, Suzuki and many more.

Taking place on YouTube, the event will be free to stream but gig-goers are encouraged to donate the price of a gig ticket to the event’s Crowdfunding page, with donations split evenly between participating artists and venues.

For more information about the event, click here.

Stream the event below from 1pm this Saturday…

Frank Turner livestream for Exeter Cavern

Tonight, (June 18), Frank Turner will be hosting a livestream in support of the Exeter Cavern venue. The musician has organised a set of covers by his friends including Grace Petrie, Flogging Molly, Emily Barker and more announcing the event via his Twitter.

The livestream is the latest in a series Turner pegged #IndependentVenueLove, and encourages fans to donate to the venue to help support it at this uncertain time.

To tune in head over to Turner's YouTube channel at 8:30pm UK time.

Previous livestreams have seen the musician supporting Leicester venue The Shed, the Tunbridge Wells Forum, Winchester’s The Railway Inn, Southampton’s The Joiners and London’s Nambucca.

Watch the previous livestream below...

#RoyalAbertHome to bring Nashville to London

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the latest string of artists to join its Royal Albert Home series for exclusive performances from the artists' homes.The livestreams aim to encourage fans to donate to the venue in these trying times.

Singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright (June 24) and classical violinist Nicola Benedetti (July 4) are due to perform in the coming weeks with news arriving of a Nashville meets London exclusive evening as the last event of the series at current.

Tonight, The Cadillac Three, Twinnie, Michael Ray and Tenille Townes will be joining forces for a special evening celebrating country music at 7:30pm.

The series has already seen Jack Garratt, Baxter Dury, Alfie Boe, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Sophie Hunger, Imogen Heap, Scouting For Girls and the Kaiser Chiefs take part.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until July 18 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

Radiohead archive shows

Since lockdown hit, Radiohead have been digging up old footage for the fans, releasing live shows from their exclusive archive every Thursday to encourage fans to #StayHome with Radiohead.

The live performances are available on the band’s YouTube channel at 10pm BST each week and fans have already seen an hour long set from A Tent In Dublin (2000) and two hour long sets from Berlin (2016) and Buenos Aires (2009) among others.

Tonight sees the band air footage recorded from their 2008 show at Saitama Arena, Japan at 10pm BST. Tune in below...

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.