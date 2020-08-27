Livestreaming lowdown: PRS virtual event, The Aces, Mika, Devendra Banhart, Kodaline and more

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past few months as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

PRS for Music virtual event

PRS for Music has partnered with its charity PRS Foundation for a virtual music event, PRS Presents LGBTQ+.

The event aims to celebrate the diversity of the organisation’s membership and the LGBTQ+ music community.

Tonight (August 27) music fans can tune into PRS for Music’s YouTube channel to see performances from Right Said Fred, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Big Joanie, Bishi and Abisha.

The event kicks off at 6pm hosted by Sabrina Grant, and will include interviews and with organisations and charities.

PRS for Music member and artist, Fred Fairbrass, said: “We can’t wait to take part in PRS Presents LGBTQ+. Though we are unable to perform and meet with everyone in person at the moment, it’s great that we can get together and celebrate virtually as part of this spectacular line-up.”

The Aces announce Under My Influence event

Following the release of their sophomore record Under My Influence, Utah pop-rockers The Aces will be performing live for their fans to offer an intimate, at-home show.

The band will be performing hits from their album and will be broadcasting exclusively via app Looped.

Kicking off Tuesday, September 1 at 11am (PST)/7pm (BST) the band will perform an additional stream later in the day to offer fans two time slots and will be playing live from Los Angeles.

Before the release of the record, The Aces spoke to Music Week about the record, growing up in the conservative town of Provo, and their ambition for the future.

Tickets are available for the livestream now, along with exclusive merch here.

Mika to perform for Beirut benefit concert

Born in Beirut, the British-Lebanese artist Mika will perform live to help raise funds for those affected by the Beirut explosion.

On September 19, the singer will perform the I Love Beirut concert from a secret location with surprises from friends and all money raised from ticket sales will be donated to charities helping those in Beirut.

Broadcasted across four time zones across YouTube, the concert will take place at 8pm (BST).

Mika said: “After all the years of civil war, financial crisis and political upheaval, the news of the tragic explosion was unbelievable. Although far away, my heart broke for the families losing their homes, their livelihoods and their loved ones in this catastrophe. I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can. That is why I am staging a live stream concert in aid of the people of the city.”

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on Monday August 24, and additional donations can be made here.

Devendra Banhart presents Ola livestream concerts

Set to take place across locations across Los Angeles, singer-songwriter, poet and visual artist Devendra Banhart will perform in four livestreams throughout September.

The performances will be broadcast on Wednesdays in a series he calls Devendra Banhart Plays Songs In The Order They Were Written.

The Mountains, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, The Broad and the Undeground Museum will play host to his shows as Banhart presents songs from across his ten albums.

Tickets are available now.

Kodaline announce livestream shows with DICE

Following the release of their brand new album One Day At A Time, Kodaline will be performing a run of livestream shows from August-September.

The gigs are in association with ticketing app DICE and will take place twice a day, as the band prepare to play a unique show every week while also offering fans the chance of a meet and greet.

Tickets are £10 for one show, or £30 for all four shows, and all tickets plus merchandise will be available on DICE.

Metallica announce first show of 2020

It has been revealed that Metallica will return to the stage for the first time this year as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series presented by Encore Live.

A full set will show on August 29 across hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theatres across the US and Canada, and will be mixed by Metallica’s production team.

Featuring content from their near 40-year career, fans will be able to witness the concert in carloads of up to six people.

Tickets are available now and will include four digital download of Metallica’s S&M2.

Creamfields announces House Party 2020

Electronic fans of Creamfields can get their music fix online this month at House Party 2020.

Across the August Bank Holiday weekend, (August 29-30) Creamfields will be showcasing some of the best sets from over the years including: Alan Fitzpatrick, Annie Mac, Duke Dumont, Galantis, MK, Pete Tong, The Blessed Madonna and more.

Kicking off at 2pm (BST) the festival will be streamed via the Creamfields website, and also on YouTube, Twitch and Beatport.

Van Morrison livestream tribute

To mark the 75th birthday of Van Morrison starting on August 31, 75 Irish artists will pay tribute to the musician covering songs of his they love on YouTube for Rave On, Van Morrison.

Created by Ireland’s Hot Press magazine, the event will continue throughout August until September with a full schedule yet to be announced.

Names already confirmed include Bob Geldof, Hozier, Sinéad O’Connor, Imelda May, Gary Lightbody, Andrea Corr, Una Healy, Paul Brady and more.

James Bay's stream in support of Save Our Venues

In partnership with Save Our Venues, James Bay livestreamed worldwide to help raise funds for struggling music venues across the UK.

Bay said: “Big or small, spending time honing your craft and performing in venues is vital on the journey to becoming a successful touring and recording artist. We must never live in a world where live music venues don’t exist.

“They are as important for the artist as they are for the countless visitors and of course the dedicated staff that devote themselves to running those rooms like clockwork. Venues offer a joy, an escape and a magic you just don’t experience through a screen or even through a stereo speaker. At all costs, we must save our venues.”

Relive the full set below…

Idles to play a trio of livestreams

British punk band Idles have announced three livestream performances to celebrate the announcement of their upcoming record Ultra Mono.

The album will be the band’s third, following the release of Joy As An Act of Resistance and is set to drop September 25.

The livestream will take place in a “iconic” studio from August 29-30 for an exclusive ticketed event.

Tickets are available here.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until September 16 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

