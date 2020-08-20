Livestreaming lowdown: The Aces, Mika, Devendra Banhart, Joe Strummer celebration, Kodaline and more

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past few months as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

The Aces announce Under My Influence event

Following the release of their sophomore record Under My Influence, Utah pop-rockers The Aces will be performing live for their fans to offer an intimate, at-home show.

The band will be performing hits from their album and will be broadcasting exclusively via app Looped.

Kicking off Tuesday, September 1 at 11am (PST)/7pm (BST) the band will perform an additional stream later in the day to offer fans two time slots and will be playing live from Los Angeles.

Before the release of the record, The Aces spoke to Music Week about the record, growing up in the conservative town of Provo, and their ambition for the future.

Tickets are available for the livestream now, along with exclusive merch here.

Mika to perform for Beirut benefit concert

Born in Beirut, the British-Lebanese artist Mika will perform live to help raise funds for those affected by the Beirut explosion.

On September 19, the singer will perform the I Love Beirut concert from a secret location with surprises from friends and all money raised from ticket sales will be donated to charities helping those in Beirut.

Broadcasted across four time zones across YouTube, the concert will take place at 8pm (BST).

Mika said: “After all the years of civil war, financial crisis and political upheaval, the news of the tragic explosion was unbelievable. Although far away, my heart broke for the families losing their homes, their livelihoods and their loved ones in this catastrophe. I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can. That is why I am staging a live stream concert in aid of the people of the city.”

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on Monday August 24, and additional donations can be made here.

Devendra Banhart presents Ola livestream concerts

Set to take place across locations across Los Angeles, singer-songwriter, poet and visual artist Devendra Banhart will perform in four livestreams throughout September.

The performances will be broadcast on Wednesdays in a series he calls Devendra Banhart Plays Songs In The Order They Were Written.

The Mountains, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, The Broad and the Undeground Museum will play host to his shows as Banhart presents songs from across his ten albums.

Tickets are available now.

A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer

To celebrate Joe Strummer’s birthday, August 21, the music industry will come together to honour the life of The Clash singer.

A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer is produced by Jesse Malin, Jeff Raspe and David Zonshire and will be a two-hour event for free on Joe Strummer’s official website at 8pm (BST).

Donations are ancouraged and will be benefitting Save Our Stage, while unseen footage of Strummer, special performances and testimonials are shown to fans for the first time.

Kodaline announce livestream shows with DICE

Following the release of their brand new album One Day At A Time, Kodaline will be performing a run of livestream shows from August-September.

The gigs are in association with ticketing app DICE and will take place twice a day, as the band prepare to play a unique show every week while also offering fans the chance of a meet and greet.

Tickets are £10 for one show, or £30 for all four shows, and all tickets plus merchandise will be available on DICE.

Green Man festival presents Field of Streams

This year Green Man festival is moving online as it presents Field of Streams, a virtual event set to take place across August 22-23.

The event will showcase never before seen sets from Father John Misty, Eels, Stella Donelly, and more.

Fans can also expect performances from Welsh performing artists such as Krystal Lowe, Hijinx and more as well as a preview screening of White Riot – Rubika Shah’s film that follows the Rock Against Racism movement of the ‘70s.

The event will be free to watch and available across Green man’s Facebook, YouTube and Mixcloud.

Metallica announce first show of 2020

It has been revealed that Metallica will return to the stage for the first time this year as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series presented by Encore Live.

A full set will show on August 29 across hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theatres across the US and Canada, and will be mixed by Metallica’s production team.

Featuring content from their near 40-year career, fans will be able to witness the concert in carloads of up to six people.

Tickets are available now and will include four digital download of Metallica’s S&M2.

Creamfields announces House Party 2020

Electronic fans of Creamfields can get their music fix online this month at House Party 2020.

Across the August Bank Holiday weekend, (August 29-30) Creamfields will be showcasing some of the best sets from over the years including: Alan Fitzpatrick, Annie Mac, Duke Dumont, Galantis, MK, Pete Tong, The Blessed Madonna and more.

Kicking off at 2pm (BST) the festival will be streamed via the Creamfields website, and also on YouTube, Twitch and Beatport.

V Festival returns for one-off weekend event

Broadcast live on ITV2, V Festival is set to return digitally thanks to Virgin Media, after a three-year hiatus.

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and Dizzee Rascal are set to headline the weekend, with rising artists and archive performances also lined up.

It will be filmed at the festivals old location site, Hylands Park, and broadcasted in one-hour long specials hosted by Maya Jama and Joel Dommett.

Fashion tips, food hacks, interviews, and festival tricks will also feature throughout.

Tune into ITV2 on August 21-23 to catch all the action live.

Supergrass virtual reality event

Presented by Goose Island, Supergrass will be performing in 360º in a one-off virtual reality event on August 21.

Fans will be able to watch the band perform at Manchester’s Band On The Wall, as they play a set that would have been performed on the festival circuit this summer.

The event is ticketed, however all proceeds will be shared and donated equally between Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity and suicide prevention charity CALM, which has been chosen by the band.

Goose Island has previously worked with Blossoms, Run The Jewels, Shame, Mumford and Sons, The Vaccines, Tom Grennan and Everything Everything.

Supergrass said: “After having to postpone many of our live shows this year, we're so happy to team up with Goose Island to play a really intimate show in Manchester to raise money for two charities close to our hearts Nordoff Robbins & CALM. We love playing live and can't wait to share this intimate show with people virtually too.

“Grassroots venues in Manchester and everywhere else are battling to survive right now and they’re desperate to be able to access the money the government has promised to help them. It’s really important that the process is fast tracked now so that no more venues have to close for good and they can fully open up for bands and fans as soon as it’s safe.”

Van Morrison livestream tribute

To mark the 75th birthday of Van Morrison starting on August 31, 75 Irish artists will pay tribute to the musician covering songs of his they love on YouTube for Rave On, Van Morrison.

Created by Ireland’s Hot Press magazine, the event will continue throughout August until September with a full schedule yet to be announced.

Names already confirmed include Bob Geldof, Hozier, Sinéad O’Connor, Imelda May, Gary Lightbody, Andrea Corr, Una Healy, Paul Brady and more.

Tim McGraw interactive live music experience

Country star Tim McGraw will perform live from Nashville on August 21 to celebrate the release of first solo album in five years, Here on Earth.

The interactive experience will allow fans to catch the exclusive performance for one-night-only as he shares stories behind the new songs, as well as playing fan favourites.

The livestream will be powered by interactive streaming platform Maestro. Also used by Melissa Etheridge, Trivium and Bush, the growing platform enables artists to control their show, from the revenue to the audience data.

Tickets to Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Experience are available now.

Ellie Goulding’s Brightest Blue Experience

Following the release of her fourth studio album Brightest Blue, the singer has announced The Brightest Blue Experience event.

The ticketed event is an exclusive one-night-only performance presented by Live Now, and will be recorded and livestreamed from London’s V&A museum.

Taking place on August 26, the event will see Goulding perform a set from her new album for the first time, as well as some of her biggest hits accompanied by live musicians.

Speaking on the event, Goulding said: “Since touring isn’t possible for the time being I’m so excited to be able to debut some of my new album to fans across the world with this one-off show.

“It’s a truly incredible opportunity to push my creative boundaries and perform inside one of London’s most iconic museums - I can’t wait for you all to see the spectacle we have put together for this extraordinarily special experience.”

A special guest will also be announced within the coming weeks and tickets are able now.

Pandora announces live concert series

Streaming service Pandora has revealed details of its brand new digital concert series, and launched this week with country artist Kane Brown on July 28.

The series will cover artists from across country, Latin, R&B, pop, and rock bringing music directly to fans’ homes.

Interactive options will also be available, as some fans will have access to virtual meet and greets, as well as Q&As with the artists, exclusive merchandise, live chats and more.

“I love unexpected collaborations and finding new ways to bring my fans music, especially while we aren’t able to tour on the road,” said Brown.

“You all mean so much to me and I’m happy to team up with Pandora to create an amazing virtual performance with some surprises for you.”

Sign up to the event here.

James Bay's stream in support of Save Our Venues

In partnership with Save Our Venues, James Bay livestreamed worldwide to help raise funds for struggling music venues across the UK.

Bay said: “Big or small, spending time honing your craft and performing in venues is vital on the journey to becoming a successful touring and recording artist. We must never live in a world where live music venues don’t exist.

“They are as important for the artist as they are for the countless visitors and of course the dedicated staff that devote themselves to running those rooms like clockwork. Venues offer a joy, an escape and a magic you just don’t experience through a screen or even through a stereo speaker. At all costs, we must save our venues.”

Relive the full set below…

Idles to play a trio of livestreams

British punk band Idles have announced three livestream performances to celebrate the announcement of their upcoming record Ultra Mono.

The album will be the band’s third, following the release of Joy As An Act of Resistance and is set to drop September 25.

The livestream will take place in a “iconic” studio from August 29-30 for an exclusive ticketed event.

Tickets are available here.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until August 15 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.