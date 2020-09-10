Livestreaming lowdown: The Killers for Pandora Live, Country Connections Live, Everything Everything and more

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past few months as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

Pandora Live adds The Killers to its live series

The Killers will perform live for Pandora on September 15 and is the second event in its virtual series, which saw Kane Brown perform live last month.

Fans can watch the event for free, and will see the band perform hits as well as new tracks from their brand new album Imploding The Mirage live from LMG Studios in Las Vegas.

Chosen fans will also get the chance to virtually meet the band before the show starts.

"Our people: We were hoping to share our stuff the old fashioned way, but like everyone else on planet Earth, we're having to adjust” said The Killers. “We've gone virtual! Thanks to our pals at Pandora, we were able to do such a thing. Hope you like it!"

Country Connections Live

British Underground, CIMA and Sounds Australia have partnered to create Country Connections Live, an Americana music showcase starring artists from Australia, Canada and the UK.

The stream will be presented by the Americana Music Association Foundation and is part of Thriving Roots: A Virtual Community Music Conference.

Almost 100 online sessions will be available in this three-day event from September 16-18.

Artists set to perform include Ahi, Beccy Cole, Charlie Collins, Dan Sultan, Ferris and Sylvester, Julian Taylor, Lady Nade, Lauren Housley, Mama’s Broke, Misty River, Mo Kenny and Troy Cassar-Daley.

The event is ticketed and more information is available at the Americana Music website.

The Long Road presents Hometown Sounds

While The Long Road is postponed until 2021, the festival has put together a special online broadcast set to air the weekend of what would have been it’s 2020 festival.

Hometown Sounds will premiere September 12 and is an online livestream featuring Ferris & Sylvester, Ward Thomas, The Adelaides and a guest performance from Brandy Clark.

Baylen Leonard, creative director of The Long Road and Country Hits Radio will host as fans watch an hour of interviews and live music filmed in Camden Town.

Leonard said: “The UK Country scene has come on leaps and bounds in the past few years and has been an important part of TLR since the beginning. With Hometown Sounds we're excited to continue our commitment to UK artists by sharing their music with as many people as possible.”

The stream will be available to watch across Facebook and YouTube at 8pm and will be available on-demand after.

Everything Everything Virtual Re-Animator

Everything Everything are set to launch their brand new album Re-Animator live with a virtual album release show.

The stream is hosted in partnership with Sansar, and will see the band perform a full live show featuring brand new songs from the album.

Visual elements are said to offer an interactive experience for the fans, as meet and greets, virtual merch and the opportunity to connect with other fans will be available.

The event will go live September 10 and 11 at different times to suit their fans across the world and will be ticketed.

Everything Everything said: “We can’t play shows IRL, but we can do a couple IVR. We might as well try to have some fun with the limitations we all find ourselves under. This is the first chance we’ve had to play a lot of these songs. Come and join us in another dimension. See you in the Interzone.”

Mika to perform for Beirut benefit concert

Born in Beirut, the British-Lebanese artist Mika will perform live to help raise funds for those affected by the Beirut explosion.

On September 19, the singer will perform the I Love Beirut concert from a secret location with surprises from friends and all money raised from ticket sales will be donated to charities helping those in Beirut.

Broadcasted across four time zones across YouTube, the concert will take place at 8pm (BST).

Mika said: “After all the years of civil war, financial crisis and political upheaval, the news of the tragic explosion was unbelievable. Although far away, my heart broke for the families losing their homes, their livelihoods and their loved ones in this catastrophe. I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can. That is why I am staging a live stream concert in aid of the people of the city.”

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on Monday August 24, and additional donations can be made here.

Devendra Banhart presents Ola livestream concerts

Set to take place across locations across Los Angeles, singer-songwriter, poet and visual artist Devendra Banhart will perform in four livestreams throughout September.

The performances will be broadcast on Wednesdays in a series he calls Devendra Banhart Plays Songs In The Order They Were Written.

The Mountains, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, The Broad and the Undeground Museum will play host to his shows as Banhart presents songs from across his ten albums.

Tickets are available now.

Kodaline announce livestream shows with DICE

Following the release of their brand new album One Day At A Time, Kodaline will be performing a run of livestream shows from August-September.

The gigs are in association with ticketing app DICE and will take place twice a day, as the band prepare to play a unique show every week while also offering fans the chance of a meet and greet.

Tickets are £10 for one show, or £30 for all four shows, and all tickets plus merchandise will be available on DICE.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

From Sleadford Mods’ English Tapas to Blossoms’ Foolish Loving Spaces and Foals’ Holy Fire, Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in.

The party will be running from now until September 16 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.