Livestreaming lowdown: The Vamps, Burna Boy, Culture Club and more

The Internet has witnessed a huge surge in livestreaming over the past few months as artists and media outlets conjure up new ways to entertain fans without leaving their front door.

Here, Music Week has compiled a list of the best in upcoming livestreams to look out for, so you can keep up to date and carry on your gig-going habits even in lockdown…

Livestreaming lowdown will be updated weekly. Email your livestreaming news to sarah.thomas@futurenet.com

The Vamps live from Hackney



In a celebration of their No.1 record Cherry Blossom, The Vamps will be performing live from the Hackney Round Chapel in an exclusive livestream event on November 21.

The band will play in front of a multi-camera set-up as fans tune in to hear hits from across their catalogue and new album.

Speaking on the announcement, the band said: “In a year of so much uncertainty and divide it was more important than ever for us that we find a way to still share some music live with you. In normal times we would currently be heading out on the road to bring a Vamps show to you in person but as we all know this year hasn't quite gone to plan.

"We are so thrilled to bring you 'The Vamps Live from Hackney Round Chapel' on the 21st November. We will be playing tracks from both our first four albums and our latest album Cherry Blossom, all from the iconic Hackney Round Chapel. We would love you to join us in watching from the comfort of your homes, wherever in the world your home may be. It's our hope that this will be something for us all to look forward to, and will bring as much joy to you watching as it will to us performing it.”

The show will kick off at 8pm GMT and tickets are available now.

Burna Boy in VR

Fans of Burna Boy can rejoice as the singer/rapper is set to perform live at O2 Academy Brixton using the immersive technology from MelodyVR on November 18.

Burna will be playing tracks from his band new album Twice As Tall, as fans can pick which camera angle to view the gig from, bringing them closer to the stage than ever before.

Tickets for Live From London are available now.

Culture Club bring light with new show

What better way to spend a Sunday (November 22) in lockdown 2.0 than heading back to the 80s with Culture Club!

The band will be performing Rainbow In The Dark: A Global Stream live from the Royal Albert Hall to bring some light to a rather dull November.

Tickets for the livestream are available now.

Niall Horan livestream to support crew

Niall Horan has revealed he will be performing live from the Royal Albert Hall on November 7 in a one-off event produced by Driift.

The event is ticketed in order to raise funds to help support his touring crew and the #WeNeedCrew relief fund, to aid those in the industry who have been affected by Covid-19.

Horan will perform hits from across his catalogue in front of a multi-camera set-up with his full live band. The performance will be time-zoned to specific regions across the globe.

On the event, Horan said: “I know that live events are something we all miss, and until we are able to return I want to highlight the incredible people who work in touring that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected.

“I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families. I ask all my fans to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.”

Tickets are available at 9am BST on October 16 via his website, and fans will have the opportunity to make a charitable donation to #WeNeedCrew relief fund and the Irish AIST hardship fund.

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen series

The Teenage Cancer Trust charity has announced it will be premiering some exclusive performances to help raise urgently needed funds.

Taken from performances at the Royal Albert Hall, there will be a series of 20-30 minute mini-gigs, which have never been seen before from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Sir Paul McCartney and Pulp.

The Cure are also part of the line-up and will air a full show on Halloween.

Fans can watch the stream on the Teenage Cancer Trust YouTube channel from October 8-18 and will be free to view but fans are encouraged to donate here.

Catch all the action from Paul McCartney's unseen performance below...

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes interactive performance

Performing live from O2 Academy Brixton via MelodyVR, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are set to create an interactive gig experience for their fans on November 13.

Brixton By Request will see the band debut live tracks from their upcoming record Blossom Deluxe (out October 23), with fans invited to virtually crash the stage, pick songs, and chat to the band via interactive screens.

Carter said: “There are few places like O2 Academy Brixton, a venue where you feel the history every time you walk out onto the stage. Our sold out Brixton show a few years back was wild and we had to create a live album from it. This time around we’re gonna give even more energy to you at home - and can’t wait to get energy back - with our exclusive interactive live show on MelodyVR. See you there.”

Tickets are on sale now via Live Nation.

Global Live’s new concert experience

Global Live has announced a brand new concert experience in partnership with Vimeo with Jeff Martin (November 14) and SB19 (November 21) set to perform as more are due to be announced.

All events will be live and can be streamed from all smartphones, TVs and computers, offering fans a front row view to the shows.

The events are ticketed, and can be purchased via the Global Live platform.

Some portion of ticket sales will also be donates to Music Cares, Help, and Support Art as well as to the WHO Covid-19 Response Fund.

Global Live CEO, Mark Spillane, said: "We are super excited about the future with a rollout of profile artists already in negotiation with reputable agents in several countries. It has been a huge journey already, but the reaction today has exceeded our expectations greatly. Further artist announcements will be made when appropriate, so watch this space!"

David Guetta to perform for Sensorium

In a series of exclusive performances, David Guetta is set to stream on VR platform Sensorium Galaxy in partnership with The Night League and High Scream.

Guetta is the first DJ to join the platform, and the performances are set to bring his fans closer to his performances than ever before.

All performances Guetta creates will be broadcasted on PRISM world – a hub for music events – in partnership with Yann Pissenem CEO and founder of The Night League.

Sensorium Galaxy is due for release to the public in 2021.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason for Southbank Centre’s Inside Out season

Nicola Benedetti and Jeneba Kanneh-Mason are the latest artists to join the music listings for Inside Out; Southbank Centre’s online season of music, literature and comedy events.

Kanneh-Mason will be performing solo in her debut performance with Chineke! Orchestra on November 23 while Benedetti is set to perform with the Philharmonica Orchestra on November 30.

Kanneh-Mason’s performance is un-ticketed and will be available on YouTube for 14 days.

Tim Burgess hosts Listening Party series

Frontman of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, has launched his very own listening party where he invites fans to listen to some of his favourite albums along with him.

Burgess has hand-picked a variety of albums which he will tweet along his live reactions to while encouraging others to join in, featuring albums from Kaiser Chiefs, The Cribs, The Pretty Things and more.

The party will be running from now until December 12 with a selection of different albums every day.

A full line-up of his listening party can be found here.

