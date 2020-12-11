Liz Morentin named head of marketing and communications at Ingrooves Music Group

Ingrooves Music Group has announced that Liz Morentin has been appointed head of marketing and communications at the company.

An official press release stated that, in this newly created role, “Morentin will oversee brand marketing and communications for the company, positioning Ingrooves’ best-in-class expertise and technology to the global independent music industry. Additionally, Morentin will oversee internal, external and B2B communications for the company.”

Speaking about the appointment, Bob Roback, CEO of Ingrooves, said: “We have been looking for an executive with the right set of skills to help us shape and lead our marketing and communications efforts and Liz fits the bill perfectly. Her successful track record across a broad spectrum of entertainment companies and her highly honed skills as a storyteller make her a perfect fit for this role and we’re thrilled to have her onboard.”

Morentin will be based in Ingrooves Los Angeles headquarters and will report to CEO Bob Roback.

Morentin’s experience spans multiple sectors including music, television, technology and live entertainment. She most recently served as EVP of communications for Paradigm Talent Agency where she oversaw corporate communications for the organization.

Morentin added: “Bob Roback and the team at Ingrooves are at the forefront of modern independent music distribution with innovation and technology driving a network of global music experts that are setting the standard for what independent music distribution should be. I look forward to bringing their story to new audiences as they continue to innovate and expand their footprint globally.”