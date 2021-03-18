Lucid Motors unveils world's first in-car integration of Dolby Atmos

Lucid Motors has unveiled the integration of Dolby Atmos – the world’s first automative integration of the immersive audio format.

As part of the Lucid Air sedan’s new 21-speaker Surreal Sound system, Dolby Atmos will “transform the way music is enjoyed on the road”, according to a statement.

Working with Dolby, the speaker system was tuned and perfected for the unique space of the Lucid Air using the Capitol Records Studio C recording studio as the reference design.

“As the first car to integrate Dolby Atmos, Lucid Air delivers an elevated, multi-dimensional sound experience on par with the other innovations at Lucid,” said Derek Jenkins, SVP of design, Lucid Motors. “The post-luxury experience is not just about beautiful design and next-generation technology, it also speaks to an unmatched in-car experience that engages all the senses.”

“From reimagined classics to some of today’s biggest chart-topping hits, Dolby Atmos Music has been positively embraced and viewed by the music community as one of the industry’s biggest paradigm shifts within the past 50 years,” said Tim Pryde, director of music, Dolby Laboratories. “As a company, we are fully committed to bringing immersive audio to all the ways in which music is enjoyed. Automotive is a natural extension for the incredible experience of music in Dolby Atmos, and we are excited to bring this to the world with Lucid.”

In addition, Surreal Sound also helps increase the overall safety of Lucid Air by enhancing driver aids. The Lucid Air is available in the US and Canada.

