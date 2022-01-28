Ludovico Einaudi goes viral on TikTok with 7m video creations for catalogue track Experience

Ludovico Einaudi has become one of TikTok’s biggest composers worldwide after an online trend saw his 2013 track Experience hit the global charts.

Experience has 15.6 billion TikTok views and 6.8 million TikTok creations to date.

Experience appeared on the 2013 Decca album, In A Time Lapse. Almost a decade after it was released, it has become one of the most popular classical sounds of 2021 on TikTok as users have created videos synchronised to the music.

Its popularity has caused Einaudi to hit the Spotify, Apple and TikTok charts in over 40 different markets across the world. Experience has achieved Spotify chart positions across 26 markets, Apple Music chart positions across 21 markets and TikTok chart positions across 31 markets, including top 10 positions in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Thailand, Colombia and Spain.

The track is certified silver in the UK with sales to date of 210,183, according to the Official Charts Company. Almost half of those sales came in 2021, when the track was streamed more than 11.4 million times on audio and video platforms.

Experience was No.1 on the US Classical On-Demand Audio Streaming Weekly chart in November 2021 with 1.79m streams, which is the biggest No.1 on that chart in 2021. It was also the first to go above one million in 2021.

In recent weeks, Einaudi has now gained more monthly listeners on Spotify (6.7m) than Beethoven (6.2m) and Mozart (5.9m).

It is the first time a classical artist has reached this level of views. This success, which began in Thailand, Vietnam and Laos before spreading to Mexico, China and beyond, coincides with the release of Einaudi’s new album Underwater (Decca) on January 21.

Underwater is Ludovico Einaudi’s first new solo piano album in 20 years. It debuted at No.19 today (January 28) with sales of 3,776 - an impressive Top 20 performance for a classical artist.

2021 saw him achieve Hollywood acclaim for his music to Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning films Nomadland and The Father. There was also the release of his podcast mini-series, Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story.