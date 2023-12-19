LyricFind acquires UK video creation platform Rotor Videos

LyricFind has acquired Belfast-based video creation platform Rotor Videos.

The acquisition builds on LyricFind’s portfolio of lyric-based solutions, and expands on the lyric licensing and data solutions firm’s recent push into the video creation market.

In addition, LyricFind and CD Baby have entered into a partnership to launch integrations of both the Rotor Videos tool and LyricFind’s Lyric Video Enterprise solution. It will enable CD Baby artists to quickly create video content directly on the CD Baby platform.

The Rotor Videos team will continue to be led by Diarmuid Moloney, Rotor’s founder & CEO, who will report to Darryl Ballantyne, LyricFind’s founder & CEO.

Rotor Videos makes it easier and more cost-efficient for artists and labels to create high-quality video content, including Spotify Canvas, Apple Motion Art, social videos, and more. The purchase of Rotor Video gives LyricFind more tools aimed at independent artists and labels, and complements its existing lyric video creation platforms.

“Video is a huge part of how artists grow and engage with fans, and the appetite for video is seemingly insatiable,” said Darryl Ballantyne. “We’ve long admired the Rotor Videos platform, and their solution is a great fit with the LyricFind portfolio. We are delighted to welcome the Rotor Video team to the LyricFind family.”

LyricFind shares our vision for the Rotor technologies and can unlock the full potential of our products Diarmuid Moloney

“We’re thrilled to be joining the LyricFind team,” said Diarmuid Moloney. “LyricFind’s long history of serving rights holders fits perfectly with our goals, and we’re excited to bring an enhanced video product to their offering. LyricFind shares our vision for the Rotor technologies and can unlock the full potential of our products. We’re very excited about our future together.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with the LyricFind and Rotor teams, bringing integrated video creation capabilities to CD Baby,” said Scott Williams, CD Baby president.

LyricFind grew both its revenue and lyrics catalogue by nearly 50% in 2022, significantly increasing royalties paid to publishers and songwriters.

Nfluence Partners is serving as financial advisor to LyricFind, and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP is serving as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.