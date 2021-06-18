M1llionz unveiled as YouTube Music's latest On The Rise act

Birmingham rapper M1llionz has been unveiled as YouTube’s second Artist On The Rise in the UK of 2021.

With 15 million views on the platform so far, M1llionz has just released a new single Bando Spot, with a full-length project, Provisional Licence, due later this summer. The rapper goes through Virgin Music UK and features in the new edition of Music Week, out now.

M1llionz said: “I’m really grateful to receive the YouTube Artist On The Rise. I’ve been working hard over the last two years and the best is yet to come. I appreciate this and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey with the world as this is only the beginning.”

The best is yet to come M1llionz

Sheniece Charway, artist relations Manager at YouTube Music said: “M1llionz is one of the hottest rappers in the UK (right now). Hailing from Birmingham, he has made a huge impact on the UK scene and we are so excited to continue to support him and help him continue to grow his audience on YouTube and make him a global star. He is definitely an artist that we will be talking about in years to come”

We can’t wait to see where being YouTube’s Artist on the Rise takes him Vanessa Higgins, Virgin Music UK

Vanessa Higgins, managing director of Virgin Music UK, added: “With his unique voice, distinctive lyricism and skippy word play it’s no surprise that M1llionz is on the rise. The way M1llionz uses his YouTube channel to directly engage with his fans is one of the many reasons we love working with him, and it also sets him apart from the rest of the scene. Here at Virgin we can’t wait to see where being YouTube’s Artist on the Rise takes him, because M1llionz is the real deal.”