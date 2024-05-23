Mahogany launches curated distribution service for independent artists

Mahogany Songs has launched as a new distribution service for independent artists.

The global multi-platform music brand is known for the Mahogany Sessions video channel, which has featured artists including Billie Eilish, Hozier, Michael Kiwanuka and Leon Bridges.

Mahogany Songs provides digital distribution and bespoke artist services with an emphasis on human curation and communication. Mahogany has 15 years of experience in production, distribution, broadcast, sync, live events and brand partnerships.

Selected Mahogany Songs artists will receive support and insights from the team, as well as access to tools, funding and promotional opportunities across the Mahogany network. This includes its DSP playlists and social media, as well as the Mahogany Sessions and Covers video channels that boast a combined following of over one million subscribers.

Mahogany Songs kicks off its first project with independent singer-songwriter Áine Deane (pictured). Since first uploading music to TikTok during the pandemic, Deane has amassed nearly 10 million streams across DSPs and played support slots for the likes of James Bay and Sam Smith. Her upcoming EP, Tales Of A Twenty Something, will be released through Mahogany Songs later in 2024.

To lead on release and marketing strategy, Mahogany has appointed Dom Wallace as label & marketing manager. He brings with him experience, including in his most recent role as senior editor with Spotify, where he helped to launch leading playlist brands Our Generation and Fresh Finds UK & IE. He has also previously worked for Deezer and the BBC.

Wallace will work across the Mahogany network, also overseeing release strategy for its label Mahogany Records and its flagship video channel, Mahogany Sessions.

Áine Deane said: “I’m excited to be releasing my upcoming EP, Tales Of A Twenty Something, through Mahogany Songs. I’ve grown up watching Mahogany Sessions from some of my favourite artists, like Ed Sheeran and Hozier, and I’m excited to work with Mark, James and Dom on this project.”

The launch of Mahogany Songs is a huge moment for independent artists Dom Wallace

Dom Wallace said: “I’m delighted to join the iconic Mahogany brand at such an exciting moment. Mahogany has such a rich history of helping artists tell their story and have been an industry leader in this field over the past 10 to 15 years. The launch of Mahogany Songs is a huge moment for independent artists and we're incredibly excited to launch the service with Áine Deane - an artist I've admired from afar for a long time. Áine encapsulates the modern independent artist, combining her incredible talent with a passion to be the master of her own career. We can't wait for the world to hear what she has got lined up next."

James Gaster, MD of Mahogany, said: “For 15 years we’ve been focused on helping the most exciting artists find new audiences all over the world. Mahogany Songs is the next step in our journey, having been built as a direct response to the expressed needs of artists in 2024. After two years of setup and testing we couldn’t be more excited to be launching the service publicly today. With Dom on board and the incredible team that sits around Mahogany, we’re so pleased to be able to deliver meaningful value to the artists and partners we’re fortunate enough to work with.”

Mark Murdoch, founder & CEO of Mahogany, said: “As an independent music company and record label since 2009, our collective experience working directly with unsigned artists has completely shaped this service. Mahogany Songs offers a best-in-class service for talent around the world and will empower them to take the next steps in their careers.”

Artists can now apply directly to join Mahogany Songs via their website. Distribution is powered by Mahogany’s partnership with Believe, which was formed earlier this year.

PHOTO: Emily Marcovecchio