Maisie Peters named as Deezer Focus act

Singer and songwriter Maisie Peters has been named as this month’s Deezer's Focus act.

Maisie Peters joins Deezer Focus for the UK & Ireland in the run-up to her debut album, You Signed Up For This on August 27, 2021.

Originally from West Sussex, the 21-year-old is signed to Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records in partnership with Atlantic.

Deezer Focus, which followed five years of Deezer Next has already supported Greentea Peng and Oscar Lang since launching earlier this year. Both artists have already seen online listening boosts, with Greentea Peng’s Deezer streams increasing by 50% and her fanbase also rising by 33% as a result of being a Focus act.

Maisie Peters will be receiving priority editorial support, enhanced product marketing and a range of exclusive content on the platform as part of her involvement in Focus. This includes an exclusive Deezer Originals Session and a playlist takeover, as well as off-platform support across social channels.

“We’ve been huge fans of Maisie since day one,” said Adam Read, Deezer’s UK & Ireland music editor. “We have added her to our playlists right from her first release in 2017. I’m so excited to welcome her to Focus for this month.

“She’s super talented at creating tracks that people can truly relate to and feel emotionally connected with. We cannot wait to help grow her audience even more on the platform with some incredible exclusive content.”