McDonald's serves up online music event with Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Jess Glynne

McDonald’s has announced a weekend of live music from major UK acts on October 30 to November 1.

The online music event I’m Lovin’ It Live features artists including Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Jess Glynne and Craig David.

Michelle Graham-Clare, VP food and beverage, product development and marketing, said: “We know the new normal is tough on everyone. I’m Lovin’ it Live is our way of saying thank you to our people and to our customers for all their support this year. Hopefully, our week of good things and good times offers something for everyone from families looking for fun to music fans missing the gig scene”.

All of the live music events will be shared exclusively via the My McDonald’s App.

The music series is launched on Friday, October 30 at 7.30pm Becky Hill, followed by Jess Glynne at 9pm.

It continues on Saturday, October 31 with performances by Kaiser Chiefs (7pm), Craig David (8pm) and Olly Murs (9pm).

The series concludes on Sunday, November 1 with Lewis Capaldi (7.30pm) and Stormzy (9pm).