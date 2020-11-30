Media platform Dummy teams with Believe on invite-only distribution company

London-based online platform and media brand Dummy has launched a new distribution company, DMY Distribution.

Offering distribution services for both emerging and established artists, DMY Distribution’s provides support to all the artists that they work with on Dummy's editorial site, socials, playlists and YouTube channel. DMY is an invitation-only platform.

DMY’s CEO Paul Benney said: "It is now easier than ever for an artist to make their music available on streaming services but it is also harder than ever to get noticed. DMY Distribution attracts the best new artists via its media platform Dummy and empowers them with fair, funded distribution deals. We then use our team and media platform to kickstart their careers.

“Believe is the perfect partner for DMY Distribution as they have an independent attitude but also huge scale and a great team. We know that whether we are working with a brand new artist or a huge name that Believe will always be able to work with us to do the best for that artist in the UK and around the world.”

Believe’s head of sales and distribution Ben Rimmer said: “We’ve worked successfully with Paul and Dummy for many years across a number of ventures and we’re excited about the potential of the new DMY Distribution partnership. Dummy shares our vision of supporting artists at every stage of their career and DMY Distribution gives an artist-friendly platform to multiple new and emerging artists in genres where both Dummy and Believe have strong track records.

“This mix of bespoke unique services, teams, and funded deal structures enables artists to grow fanbases and create quality assets for Believe and DMY to launch to market and add real value to independent acts. The first signings show that Dummy continues to be one of the UK’s top music discovery platforms.”

DMY Distribution has already signed 25 artists since launching and plans to sign a total of 50 artists in its first 12 months. Signings so far include Skepta producer Ragz Originale, R&B artist Miles From Kinshasa, drill artist Reeko Squeeze and emo-rap artist Hen$haw.