Compare The Market has revealed its ambitions for music after securing a reunited Take That for a one-off virtual performance alongside a celebrity meerkat.
The price comparison website and its media agency VCCP have lined up a multi-million pound campaign to launch the Meerkat Music platform, which provides exclusive content as ‘rewards’ for its customers.
“We’ve always been about mass entertainment and about families,” said Liz Darran, marketing director at Compare The Market. “Music is a way to be able ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now