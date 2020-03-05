Melody VR appoints James Garside as head of product

MelodyVR has appointed James Garside as head of product.

Based in London, he will have global responsibility for customer experience across the virtual reality music company’s portfolio.



The global role, effective immediately, will see Garside looking after the MelodyVR product, which available via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets. He will report into MelodyVR’s CEO and founder, Anthony Matchett.



Garside joins MelodyVR from video streaming service Dazn. He was one of the original product team who launched the sports app through its first nine territories.

Prior to Dazn, Garside worked as product manager at Ministry of Sound, where he created music and video app, including launching a DJ video streaming service that broadcast sets from the legendary Ministry of Sound club.

Garside said: “I’m delighted to be joining MelodyVR at such a seminal point in its story. After a momentous year for the business, it is thrilling to help shape its product offering for more success in the future. Having already established itself as the world’s leading destination for immersive live music content, its potential is infinite.”

Matchett said: “We welcome James at exactly the right time for the business. 2020 is going to be our most important year yet, and we couldn’t think of a better pair of hands to help MelodyVR capitalise upon - and create - huge opportunities not just for the company, but for immersive music entertainment generally.”