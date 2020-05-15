MelodyVR launches Live From LA series during lockdown

MelodyVR has launched Live from LA, a free music series delivered directly into fans’ homes around the world, broadcast from a specially designed studio location in Los Angeles.

The series starts on Sunday (May 16) at 2am BST, with an exclusive show from John Legend.

MelodyVR said the performances will maintain the highest levels of safety for both performers and crew during the Covid-19 pandemic. The series will also include performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Katelyn Tarver and The Score during the first week, with more artists yet to be announced.

Before and after each performance, the studio is extensively sanitised and cleaned using antibacterial agents, by a professional team. Artists have a separate entrance to the building and to the performance to enable them to drive from door to door, enter the building, perform, and head home, with no cross-contamination. There is a health and safety advisor on site at all times.

Through MelodyVR’s camera and production technology, viewers will be transported to the studio space to experience unique immersive performances. Fans are able to virtually stand next to artists and experience live performances without leaving their homes. The series is intended to support both the music industry and fans by providing artists with an innovative way to perform and a viable alternative to touring during the lockdown.

Performances will be broadcast on smartphones and VR headsets via the MelodyVR app.

John Legend said: “Come and join me for a very special performance live from MelodyVR’s studio. While we can’t be together in person right now, I'm excited to share this moment with my fans."

"I’ve really missed getting to play shows and perform my songs live for an audience” said actress and songwriter Katelyn Tarver. “MelodyVR is a great way for me to get to do that in a way that feels really interactive and as close to the real thing as we can get right now! Music always makes me feel connected to myself and other people. I hope my performance can provide a little bit of that feeling for you, too."

Anthony Matchett, CEO of MelodyVR (pictured), said: “MelodyVR was founded with the vision of providing fans with a new and exciting way of experiencing the live music they love, regardless of their location, age or financial means. The current absence of concerts and festivals is extremely damaging to both artists and to the music industry, and as a company that’s dedicated to virtual events and immersive content, we wanted to utilize our unique technology to create a solution.

“Our new studio facility in LA provides a safe, innovative, creative space for artists wishing to reach their fans digitally while they are unable to perform publicly. I’m thrilled to be working with our partners throughout the industry, including artists, managers, record labels and promoters to bring this series of exclusive performances to fans.”

The series is generating funds for the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund.