MelodyVR's Open/R Music Discovery Month to launch with L Devine, JC Stewart, Ashnikko and Hamzaa

MelodyVR has announced that rising stars L Devine, JC Stewart, Ashnikko and Hamzaa will be part of its inaugural Open/R Music Discovery Month.

The virtual reality event, which will shine a spotlight on upcoming talent, launches on January 16. Fans will be transported to locations that have played a significant role in the artists’ musical journeys up to this point. Each of the four episodes will include exclusive studio performances utilising MelodyVR's 360° technology.

An official press release stated: “Specially created immersive Open/R episodes, available on smartphones and VR headsets, will go deep inside the creative process, allowing fans to enjoy an unprecedented connection to the artists that will help shape the sound of 2020 – taking their journey with them in VR.”

Speaking about the launch, L Devine said: “I love finding new ways to be creative and this is like a whole new world for me – it’s cool to put my world into this new world. It’s really exciting for me and I can’t wait for people to experience my music with MelodyVR."

Iain Funnell, senior VP of creative, content and editorial at MelodyVR added: “MelodyVR is committed to artist freedom of expression through pioneering technology. Music Discovery Month allows each new act to show what they’re truly about, in a totally fresh and immersive format. It was fantastic to spend time with such exciting new talent - and these shows will allow music lovers to feel that exact same thrill.”

Towards the end of 2019, MelodyVR announced an exclusive UK partnership with O2 in a "game-changing collaboration" ahead of O2’s 5G UK launch.