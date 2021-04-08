Merlin signs licensing deal with Asian streaming platform Joox

Merlin has signed a licensing agreement with leading Asian streaming platform Joox.

Joox is a new strategic partner that gives Merlin members access to new audiences in Asia, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand, as well as South Africa. The agreement licenses Merlin content via Joox’s ad-supported and premium tiers, as well as its karaoke feature and library.

The deal will drive new value for independent labels, including access to new audiences, while offering a richer music experience for Joox users. The deal will also facilitate Merlin members’ access to marketing and promotional activities on the Tencent-owned Joox service.

Last year, 81 new members joined Merlin from countries across the globe, including first-time members from Burkina Faso, Ghana, Peru, Singapore, Slovakia, and the United Arab Emirates. In a year full of challenges, Merlin nearly doubled its global team.

Poshu Yeung, SVP of Joox, said: “Joox always strives to bring users a wide range of music entertainment content from around the globe in different languages and genres, catering to music lovers’ various tastes. We are thrilled about our strategic collaboration with Merlin as it reinforces this goal by unlocking abundant content from hundreds of thousands of artists via Merlin’s membership for our users.”

“In every deal we strike, Merlin strives for the absolute best – not only for our members, but for each of our digital partners,” said Jeremy Sirota, Merlin CEO. “Our agreement with Joox is one that expands access for our members across new markets while also driving value back to Joox. We’re truly pleased to explore new ideas and features with them in order to help Merlin members make the most of this exciting music platform.”