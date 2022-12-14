Merlin teams with gaming music platform Styngr

Merlin has signed a new deal with Styngr, a B2B technology platform that provides a turnkey music licensing solution for video games and the metaverse.

Merlin, which is the digital licensing agency for the independent sector, recently formed a new agreement with VR fitness app Supernatural.

This latest partnership provides game developers access to independent music, creates a new revenue source for Merlin members and generates exposure for indie artists around the world. It also brings the two companies together in a commitment to protecting the value of copyright and ensuring that rights-holders are properly compensated for use of their work.

Styngr allows gamers to customise their in-game music experience by accessing its library of millions of fully-licensed music tracks and beats. Its offering also includes “Styngs,” which are short music clips that users can buy, and gamer-friendly radio stations that can be curated by artists, influencers, and development teams.

Through partnering with a key provider of in-game music radio and pre-licensed gaming emotes, Merlin members now have access to a new business model. The partnership also benefits video game developers by granting them access to a catalogue of independent music, as well as giving fans new ways to discover independent content.

Our partnership with Styngr will provide an exciting new avenue for our members to showcase their music Jeremy Sirota

”We are excited to count Merlin as one of our global music partners,” said Alex Tarrand, Styngr COO. “We will be serving their members' massive independent repertoire within games throughout the world, deepening the breadth of music gamers can expect to hear in the metaverse.”

“Merlin members consistently over perform on new and emerging music discovery platforms,” said Jeremy Sirota, Merlin CEO. “Our partnership with Styngr will provide an exciting new avenue for our members to showcase their music.”

Ryan McWhinnie, Merlin’s senior director of business & legal affairs, added: “Styngr provides game developers with an innovative solution to the licensing challenges that have historically discouraged developers from including music in video games. We’re excited to open up new incremental revenue streams for Merlin’s members and their artists.”