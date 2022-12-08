Metaverse games developer Lockwood Publishing partners with tech start-up DAACI on AI music

British metaverse games developer and publisher Lockwood Publishing has partnered with tech firm DAACI on AI music creation.

The creator of the mobile metaverse Avakin Life will work with the London-based start-up on AI music experiences for players.

DAACI (Definable Aleatoric Artificial Composition Intelligence) is a patented AI system that composes, arranges, orchestrates and produces high-quality, adaptive, original music in real time based on a user’s narrative brief. It does not rely on pre-recorded tracks or edited audio samples, but instead writes musical elements and textures directly through the encoding of musical ideas.

Lockwood’s community of Avakin Life players – as well as players of the company’s future metaverse experiences – will be able to use simple text prompts to generate original, royalty-free music for their avatars or spaces which they can use, trade and even sell.

Lockwood Publishing CEO Halli Bjornsson said: “We’ve been quietly at the forefront of exploring ways for users to express their identity and customise their experiences for more than a decade. The next stage of development, which is being built upon the principles of what Web3 enablement powers – namely user-generated content, democratisation of development, and digital ownership – demands that music be a core component.

“We hope to explore and implement a way for players with any level of music creation skill – from the absolute beginner to the professional composer – to be able to generate unique, customisable, ownable and even adaptive music through a simple interface. DAACI, with its unrivalled understanding of AI music composition, is the ideal partner for this journey.”

DAACI CEO Rachel Lyske said: “Players seek to be better than the ‘default’—to have something rare, out of the ordinary. What better way to do this than with a bespoke audio skin or any other digital form of someone’s musical identity? Our collaboration with Lockwood strengthens our vision of the future of music, empowering composers and content creators with an intelligent tool that provides infinite possibilities for metaverse game production and community engagement.”