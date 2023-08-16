Metaverse start-up Karta launches Fortnite studio

Karta has launched its own studio dedicated to creating bespoke in-game experiences in Fortnite.

The start-up is an award-winning metaverse studio covering the world of in-game experiential marketing,

Karta’s Fortnite studio has been set up to partner with rights-holders and IP owners from music, entertainment and sport to create Fortnite experiences within the platform – opening up new revenue streams for rights-holders.

To help steer the new studio, Karta has recruited a well-known name in Fortnite and the wider gaming world – Leven2k, real name Daniel Oyelade. Leven2k is best known for his work as a commentator and analyst on the official Fortnite Champion Series broadcast.

He has worked on a wide range of shows, including the Olympic Esports Series and the biggest Manchester United supporters channel, The United Stand. Leven2k will lead the studio's creative direction and marketing output.

To mark the launch of the new studio, it has created a brand new map in Fortnite where players can fight each other as characters previously unseen on the platform. Pooh vs Death is a take on the popular ‘boss fight’ genre.

The addition of this Fortnite studio follows the launch of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite by Fornite developer Epic Games, which gives creators more tools to create and publish much more ambitious and varied experiences within the game.

Along with the announcement by Epic Games that 40% of all revenue would directly benefit those creating experiences within the platform, new revenue opportunities have opened up for IP owners. According to Fornite, 40 creators are set to make over $1 million in this new creator economy.

Erik Londré, CEO of Karta, said: “We are extremely excited about Fortnite and our new studio. With Leven's knowledge of Fortnite culture and a team of great developers and game designers, combined with popular IP from the world of music, sports and entertainment, we are looking to bring something fresh and unique to the players but still feels very much native to them.

“With Pooh vs Death we wanted to show the world how we can combine current trends with creative use of IP. We look forward to creating new opportunities for IP owners and making millions of players have a lot of fun.”

Leven2k, creative lead for Karta’s Fortnite Studio, said: “It’s an honour to head up Karta’s new Fortnite studio and lead on developing exciting and fun new experiences for the community. I truly believe that with our vision, our team and our IP partners we can create something very, very special on the platform.”

Karta launched in 2021 and aims to make the metaverse accessible and effective for brands and rights-holders. With the new Fortnite studio and appointment of Leven2k, Karta will expand its operations on the hugely popular metaverse platform and continue to service the growing demand for creative and entertaining experiences from IP holders.

As well as launching Pooh vs Death, Karta’s Fortnite studio has upcoming brand partnerships and licences in the works. It is already planning its next map, which is set to launch soon with a well-known name from the world of motorsport.