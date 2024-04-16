Metaverse studio Karta hits 100,000 players for Fortnite music discovery game Beat Builder

Metaverse studio Karta has reached 100,000 players for Beat Builder, a music game within Fortnite.

Beat Builder is an interactive music rhythm game where players put down walls, ramps, floors and cones to the beat of the music. It is the first ever build-based rhythm game on the Fortnite platform.

To create the game’s music library, Karta has partnered with NoCopyrightSounds, a copyright-free label and music platform. Initially focusing on drumstep, phonk and trap electronic music, it features artists such as Twisted, If Found, Xtom and Lost Sky.

Players interact with the stems of each song, which have their own visual world to match the music. Karta aims to develop the game further, updating it with genres such as metal, K-pop and rock.

The long-term aim of Beat Builder is to integrate artists into Fortnite to share their music with fans, with the game becoming a recognised platform for exploring new artists and music.

To mark the milestone of 100,000 players, Karta has updated the game with two of NCS’ biggest songs: Royalty by Egzod & Maestro Chives and Invincible by Deaf Kev. Further extensions, partnerships and new seasons are being planned.

Erik Londré, CEO of Karta, said: “We’re thrilled that Beat Builder has gotten off to such a great start. We wanted to create a rhythm game that felt 100% Fortnite native, where the music is connected to the platform’s core building gameplay. A rhythm game that makes you a better gamer is an idea that excites us a lot.”

Beat Builder has the potential to become its own platform for artists and brands to authentically connect to a Fortnite audience through gameplay and new music Tony Barnes

Tony Barnes, chief growth officer of Karta, added: “Beat Builder truly encapsulates what Karta is all about – innovative and forward-thinking design that combines incredible music with interactive gaming, in one entertaining place. Music’s presence in the metaverse is evolving and we think Beat Builder has the potential to become its own platform for artists and brands to authentically connect to a Fortnite audience through gameplay and new music. We can’t wait to develop it and see how it grows.”

Since launching in 2021, Karta has worked with brands such as Amazon Music, McDonad’s and Hugo Boss. It also gamified the listening habits of Spotify users to bring Spotify Wrapped into the metaverse.

In the past year, the London-based studio has also worked with Nicki Minaj, for her Gag City experience in Roblox; K-Pop giants Blackpink with their hugely popular Blackpink The Palace; and Twice, with their Twice Square, which has become the most successful persistent music experience on Roblox.

Charlotte Lee, brand manager at NCS, said: “We’re very happy to provide the music for Beat Builder, a brilliant new game which gives players the chance to interact with the music like never before. It has the potential to become a go-to platform for music gaming and we’re proud to support it.”