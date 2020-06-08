Midemlab unveils 2020 winners

Midemlab has unveiled the four winners of this year’s competition across each of the categories.

The cancellation of this year’s event in Cannes meant that MIDEM launched its Digital Edition, including the competition for music tech start-ups.

A Live Music Experiences category was added to focus on innovative solutions for bands, fans, venues, producers and promoters.

UK start-up Audoo was among this year’s winners. Other British companies who made the list of 20 finalists of Midemlab included BuzzMyVideos and Snaptivity.

The fill list of winners by category is below.

Music Creation & Education

Solfeg.io (Latvia) – A solution that simplifies music teaching in schools and inspires practising at home

Music Distribution & Discovery

Super Hi-Fi (USA) – Advanced AI that helps automatically deliver digital-music listening experiences

Music Marketing & Data/Analytics

Audoo (UK) – An audio meter which tracks music broadcast in commercial premises

Live Music Experiences

Uptune (Canada) – Suite of software tools helping musicians improve their sound