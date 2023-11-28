Miley Cyrus' Flowers is Apple Music's No.1 song in the UK in 2023

Apple Music has revealed that Miley Cyrus’ Flowers (RCA) is the most streamed song in the UK for 2023.

The single, which topped the UK chart for 10 weeks, is No.1 in Apple Music’s UK rankings ahead of Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Escapism by Raye feat 070 Shake, Sprinter by Dave & Central Cee and Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez.

Apple Music doesn’t reveal streaming numbers for Flowers, which has UK ‘sales’ of 1,596,911 (Official Charts Company) based largely on more than 190 million streams across all platforms. The single was also the biggest track on Apple Music in Ireland.

Apple Music has revealed its 2023 year-end charts, with subscribers able to listen to and share their top songs with Apple Music Replay. The feature is available throughout the year.

Taylor Swift was named as Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year earlier this month based on her global streaming impact.

Globally, Flowers was in second place on Apple Music behind Morgan Wallen’s Last Night at No.1. SZA’s streaming smash Kill Bill was No.3 globally. They were followed by Rich Flex by Drake & 21 Savage (who’s UK-born but has lived in the US since childhood) and SZA’s Snooze. Taylor Swift was at No.6 globally on Apple Music with Anti-Hero.

Harry Styles was the highest-placed UK act in the global rankings for Apple Music (No.14, As It Was), which may be a cause for concern as the British business faces up to the export challenge in the international streaming market.

J-pop made a significant impact this year with entries for Yoasobi (Idol at No.7) and Official Hige Dandism (Subtitle at No.10).

Calm Down by Rema was the year’s most Shazamed track.