Millions tune in to Dua Lipa's record-breaking 2054 livestream

Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 extravaganza is tipped to have broken livestream records after attracting an estimated five million viewers worldwide.

Official numbers for the show, originally broadcast on Friday, November 27, include more than 1.9 million unique log-ins from China, 95,000 from India and 263,264 tickets sold across regular ticketing platforms.

Lipa's manager Ben Mawson of Tap Music said: “I’m exceptionally proud of Dua and the huge team behind this incredible performance. It was really important to Dua to create something that went beyond the bounds of an ordinary live show or stream and she more than achieved this with Studio 2054.

"Audience-wise, it was always going to be hard to make solid predictions as live streaming is such a new and evolving market, which makes it so exciting that she has achieved such astonishingly high viewing figures. We are estimating over five million viewers based on more than one person watching each stream, but the real number may be closer to eight or nine million. I expect a lot of families watched together. It was a massive undertaking but I’m so proud that once again Dua has shown herself to be the one of the biggest pop stars in the world.”

Studio 2054 shows that artists can create unique live events, designed to experience at home, that delight their fans and attract major sponsors Marc Watson, LiveNow

The Studio 2054 livestream will continue to be available on LiveNow until the end of Sunday, December 6, with tickets priced at £7.50.

Marc Watson, director of LiveNow said: “We are exceptionally proud of what we achieved on Friday night. This was a highly complex and choreographed production and it proved that our music business can operate globally at scale. Studio 2054 shows that artists can create unique live events, designed to experience at home, that delight their fans and attract major sponsors. This is not easy, but we have proved if you get the creative format and marketing right, there is significant and growing consumer demand around the world for streamed live music events.”

Creative producer Pete Abbott of Ceremony added: “Throughout 2020, Ceremony have been working closely with Dua Lipa and Tap Music to create new and pandemic compatible ways to promote Dua's Future Nostalgia album. The same innovative approach was applied to creating Studio 2054.

"Ordinarily a concert performance is designed to be experienced as a brief break in routine, a night out with friends; a visceral experience as much about who you are watching with as who you are watching. Rather than attempt to replicate that experience, we worked closely with Dua to devise a joyful, evolving musical performance film; a celebration of performance and partying. The camera had the best seat in the house, immersing the viewer at home in music, choreography and set design.

"Working within stringent Covid protocols, Studio 2054 is a showcase for the creativity and adaptability that are a hall mark of the live music production sector.“

