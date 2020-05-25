Ministry Weekender livestream unveiled

Ministry of Sound has announced the inaugural Ministry Weekender livestream, featuring performances from major DJs and dance acts.

Taking place on May 29-30, the dance brand and label’s digital event will feature livestreams and audio sets from artists including Diplo, Pete Tong, DJ EZ, Solardo, MJ Cole, Paul Woolford, Waze & Odyssey, Sigala, Regard, Bklava and more.

The two-day event will also help raise funds for the WHO Solidarity Fund, which helps countries prevent, detect and respond to the ongoing pandemic. With viewers encouraged to donate to the cause, Ministry Weekender partner YouTube will match $2 for every $1 dollar raised during the stream.

“We're working really closely with Ministry, it’s an exciting event,” said Dan Chalmers, YouTube Music EMEA director. “It’s a huge lifestyle brand and really important globally.”

The livestream follows a run of online events in recent weeks from Virgin EMI, Defected Records and BBC Radio 1.

Ministry has recently clocked a string of chart successes, including a No.1 for Roses by Saint Jhn and No.2 for Doja Cat’s Say So.

New releases from Armand Van Helden, Paul Woolford, Maceo Plex, Solardo, Eric Prydz, London Grammar and Joey Bada$$ are being lined up for release later in the year.

The Ministry Weekender livestream line-up is below:

A-Trak

Bklava

Dance System

Diplo

DJ EZ

Franky Wah

James Hype

KC Lights

Klangkarussell

Leftwing : Kody

Majestic

MK

Paul Woolford

Pete Tong

Purple Disco Machine

Regard

Sigala

Solardo

Waze & Odyssey

* Ministry Of Sound Publishing is shortlisted for Independent Publisher Of The Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards, due September 21 at Battersea Evolution. To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.