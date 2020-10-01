MistaJam to join Global's new station Capital Dance

Media and entertainment group Global has announced that it will launch a brand new station, Capital Dance.

DJ and producer MistaJam – who recently left his position at BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra after 15 years – will host the new station set to broadcast from 4pm today.

Dance fans can tune into Capital Dance with MistJam from Tuesday-Saturday, 4pm-7pm every week. The DJ will also launch the new Capital Weekender on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm onwards.

Listeners can expect to hear tracks from Disclosure, MK, Jessie Ware, Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris, Peggy Gou, Jax Jones, Aluna and much more.

MistaJam said: “I’m really excited, honoured and privileged to start a brand new chapter in my career with the Global family, launching the UK’s first ever official 24 hour dance music radio station, Capital Dance, and taking the reins of the all new Capital Weekender show to make it the biggest dance music show in the UK.”

Capital’s Coco Cole will also join Capital Dance to host it’s evening show from Monday-Thursday at 7pm, and will host the new Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound from 10pm.

Coco Cole said: “I am beyond excited for what Capital Dance is going to bring to people’s everyday lives. 2020 needs more joy, more positive energy and more dancing, so we’re making that our mission!”

James Rea, director of broadcasting at Global, added: “Capital Dance is a brilliant addition to the Capital brand, opening it up to a whole new set of music and dance genres, fronted by one of the biggest personalities and most esteemed figures in dance music. We’re delighted to welcome MistaJam to the Global family both on Capital Dance and on the Capital network for the all new Capital Weekender show on Friday & Saturday nights at 7pm.”