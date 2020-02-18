Mixcloud reveals brand makeover and mission statement for 10th anniversary

Mixcloud has marked its 10th anniversary with a new brand identity and its mission statement for the next decade.

The global audio streaming platform claims tens of millions of creators and listeners worldwide. It has a catalogue of 50 million radio shows, DJ mixes and podcasts.

Mixcloud has label deals based its on own licensing model and content ID system.

“We started Mixcloud to solve a simple problem: to help DJs, radio stations, festivals and labels connect with listeners, fairly and legally,” said Nico Perez, co-founder at Mixcloud. “Our purpose has always been to amplify culture and community. A decade on, we believe streaming platforms can do much more to help creators make a living from their work. We’re heading into 2020 with a refreshed brand and a refined mission: to supercharge the relationship between audio creators and their biggest fans, so that they can keep creating, distributing and amplifying their art sustainably.”

In December 2018, Mixcloud launched Select, a direct fan-to-creator membership model that recognised long-form audio creators (DJs, online radio stations and podcasters) as part of the online revenue mix for the first time. Mixcloud said that thousands of creators are now using the service to offer subscribers exclusive content.

“Platforms like Patreon, Twitch and Kickstarter have paved the way for a creator-centric, fan-funded approach to online culture,” said Nikhil Shah, co-founder at Mixcloud. “We’ve taken a major step in their direction, and away from the algorithm-heavy streaming services.



Mixcloud operates an ad-funded model and premium version. Shah said that all artists, songwriters and right-holders receive "fair royalties".

“A year on from launching Select, it’s great to see it grow from a disruptive idea in the music industry to a subscription service that’s generating hundreds of thousands in revenue a year for artists and creators, and counting – funded directly from fans who want to support the culture,” said Shah.



In January this year Mixcloud also unveiled their own in-house brand consultancy Loud, in order to diversify the company’s business model through working with global brands to achieve cultural resonance.