MOBO Awards livestream reaches 430,000 viewers

The MOBO Awards virtual ceremony has reached 430,000 viewers.

A week on from the December 9 global livestream on YouTube, the ceremony has doubled the audience who watched on the night (210,000).

There have been almost three million views generated by the performances and other content to date.

MOBO Awards hit No.1 on Twitter’s trending topic in the UK on the night, generating a social media reach of 18 million. The MOBO YouTube channel attracted 2.6 million views from December 7-15.

The virtual ceremony, hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz, featured performances from Headie One feat. M Huncho, HER, Ms Banks, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Stylo G, Kojey Radical, Young T & Bugsey, Tiana Major9 and Shaybo. Nines, Mahalia, Headie One and Aitch were among the winners.

BBC One broadcast the MOBO Awards 2020 and became the first linear channel to host the ceremony in three years (ratings have not been released). A highlights package is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Kanya King, MOBO CEO and founder, said: “This year’s show was about unity, empowerment and creativity – It was time to reimagine what could be possible whilst providing positivity for the future. It was great that everyone – YouTube, BBC, talent and viewers from around the world – all came together for a greater purpose and a bigger impact.”

Dan Chalmers, YouTube’s Head of Music EMEA, said: "We are thrilled to have played a key role in bringing the MOBO Awards to light this year, in what is a seminal moment in their history. The UK has long been at the epicentre of Black music and creativity globally. It is vital that we support institutions such as the MOBO Awards to continue celebrating and representing all that the UK has to offer.”

Following the awards, King has introduced a new online platform, MOBOLISE, that she hopes will encourage open conversations about race and diversity. Being developed in conjunction with Accenture, it aims to reverse inequalities and showcase the skills of those within the black community who have the passion and ability to work for big businesses in these influential sectors.

MOBOLISE is open to companies and organisations who want to take action and making a lasting impact.

King said: "Studies show that having more diverse talent has a positive impact on the bottom line. That is why we have launched MOBOLISE as a powerful tool for companies and organisations to drive diversity within their workforces and leaderships. We want to bring allies and advocates together so they can access talent of all ages and backgrounds with a wide range of abilities from a more diverse pool. Greater diversity of thought and ideas are good for companies as it expands their horizon and drives them forward."