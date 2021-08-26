Moment House platform closes $12 million funding round

Social live media platform Moment House has closed a $12 million Series A funding round led by Forerunner Ventures.

According to a statement, the investment supports Moment House’s beliefs that “fandom is increasingly globalising, core fans want to not only receive content but also participate in experiences, and that a premium digital live model for artists and creators is necessary for the modern world”.

To date, Moment House has processed one million tickets across 168 countries and an additional 44 territories.

UK rap star KSI recently utilised Moment House for his album launch event The KSI Show.

In addition to Forerunner Ventures, investors participating in the round included UTA Ventures, IDEO, Halsey, Whitney Cummings, Kaytranada with manager William Robillard-Cole, Dumb Money Capital (Devon Townsend, founder of Cameo, and Cody Ko), Noel Miller, actor/singer Tom Felton, Parcast Founder and Spotify executive Max Cutler, former YouTube executive Shishir Mehrotra, Clubhouse executive Aarthi Ramamurthy, Adobe executive Scott Belsky, Discord executive Anjney Midha, Defy Ventures, Work Life Ventures and media entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt.

"We’re excited to welcome more top tech and entertainment leaders to Moment House as we continue empowering creators to deliver special live experiences to their worldwide communities digitally,” said Moment House CEO and co-founder, Arjun Mehta. “This fundraising round allows us to execute on our ambitious product roadmap, which involves deepening the consumer social experience, and on the supply-side, opening up the platform so that any creator in the world can easily make a Moment. Everything we have done so far is just step one of a much bigger plan to help build the metaverse.”

Launched out of the Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr Dre” Young Academy for Innovation at USC, Moment House brings artist and creator communities together for ticketed, social, global events called ‘Moments’.

Early investors included entertainment industry heavyweights Troy Carter, Scooter Braun, Steve Stoute & UnitedMasters, Palm Tree Crew Investments (Kygo & manager Myles Shear), Post Malone co-manager Austin Rosen, Logic manager Chris Zarou, Jared Leto, as well as tech industry leaders such as Matthew Ball, Google Ventures CEO David Krane, former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, Sequoia partner Jess Lee, Box CEO Aaron Levie, and Patreon CEO Jack Conte.

Since being founded in 2019 by Arjun Mehta, Shray Bansal and Nigel Egrari (pictured, L-R),Moment House has powered Moments by acts including Tame Impala, KSI, Halsey, St Vincent, Kygo, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, Marina, Bryson Tiller, Grouplove, Yungblud, Luke Hemmings and many more. They also digitally hosted both nights of Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala earlier this year and powered ticketing for Justin Bieber’s NYE livestream.

The company recently announced several high-profile hires that previously worked at companies including Spotify, Apple Music, WME, UTA, Paradigm, and AEG.

In the coming months, Moment House will present Moments with names including Halsey, Tinashe, Michelle Branch and Louis The Child.