Moon Projects founder Mary Rahmani joins Songfluencer as strategic advisor

Mary Rahmani, founder of Moon Projects and former director of music content and artist partnerships at TikTok, is joining the Songfluencer agency as a strategic advisor.

Songfluencer is a social media marketing agency for the music industry, alongside parent company Genni & Co, a technology-driven ecosystem designed to leverage opportunities with digital creators and social media platforms.

As a strategic advisor at Songfluencer and Genni & Co, Mary Rahmani will provide insights and guidance to the teams as they continue to expand their businesses.

“If you have been at the intersection of creators and music over the last few years, it would be difficult to not bring up Mary Rahmani,” said Songfluencer CEO & founder Johnny Cloherty. “We are very proud to be working with her and excited to learn from her expertise.”

“Johnny has been behind some of the most exciting trends in music and short-form video, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with him and adding my own perspective to his business,” said Rahmani.

Songfluencer uses data-driven technology to support music on TikTok and other social platforms, including marketing campaigns for Samara Joy and Wet Leg. Its parent company, Genni & Co, is home to marketing technology service Genni, social media competition platform Preffy, and short-form content agencies Genni Agency and Yo Suzy!

Moon Projects is a multi-disciplinary firm that offers curation, strategy and digital consulting services for musicians and brands. It has a joint venture music publishing company with Warner Chappell Music, and a joint venture record label with Republic Records.