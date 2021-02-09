Multiview Media launches multi-camera angle streaming platform

British startup Multiview Media has launched its multi-camera angle streaming platform.

The platform enables music industry professionals to stream historic video content or livestream shows in a multi-camera angle format.

Described as technology that lets the fan be their own director, Multiview Media will allow for a more interactive experience when watching either live shows or historic content.

While watching concerts, music fans can switch between camera angles, such as being on stage with their favourite band, as well as choosing which artists or band members to zone in on.

Multiview Media’s technology also opens up a new revenue stream for the music industry. Artists and rights holders will be able to deliver either new live shows or historic content in a new format. This can be commercialised in a number of ways, such as pay-per-view, sponsorship opportunities or new, repackaged box sets.

The start-up will focus on two offerings to the music industry - live shows and VOD (video-on-demand). Multiview Media will be able to capture the shows – livestreams, or the return of events after the pandemic – and deliver them in a way that offers the fan full viewing control. The company can work with an artist or rights-holder to revisit archive video material that could be repackaged in a brand new format.

Having attended the Consumer Electronics Show last month with telecommunications company partner Verizon Media, the British start-up has laid out growth plans for its music industry offering, including the use of its technology onsite via live shows or VOD (video-on-demand) opportunities.

In conjunction with launching, Multiview Media has announced a partnership with JBTV – America’s longest-running music television programme dedicated to new artists. JBTV will provide historic content from its extensive archives and Multiview Media will work alongside them to provide its end-to-end OTT (over-the-top) platform to deliver this content at home or on the go via smartphone or tablet – all in a new and interactive way.

Ray Meadham, CEO of Multiview Media, said: “Teaming up with the JBTV really showcases what our technology can achieve. Our focus is on providing the best possible engagement and experience for music fans, during a time when people are streaming and consuming more content than ever before - expecting something new and innovative. Not only that, but our technology provides the music industry with a new commercial opportunity to either repackage archive content or broadcast live shows in a format that could be monetised.”

The first JBTV event that Multiview Media is powering is JBTV’s Revolution Television Virtual Music Festival, which is taking place on February 12-14 and features The Smashing Pumpkins, Fall Out Boy, Filter, Atlas Genius, The Joy Formidable, Failure and more. This virtual festival will be broadcast in a multi-camera angle format, powered by Multiview Media. The partnership paves the way to stream subsequent live shows in this new format.

Peter Bowers, executive producer of JBTV, added: “We are very excited to bring the JBTV ethos of breaking bands for 30 years to the world with our partners in the UK, Multiview Media. Its multi-angle and multi-stage player technology is perfectly suited for delivering our live classic performances of the JBTV experience. We are looking forward to working with Multiview Media in what will be a long-term partnership, and ultimately delivering to the fans the most interactive way to enjoy our shows."