Muse launch crypto-collectibles with Dapper Labs

Muse are collaborating with Dapper Labs, the company behind consumer blockchain game CryptoKitties.

As part of its partnership with Warner Music Group, Dapper Labs has teamed with Muse to create two blockchain-secured crypto-collectibles, including a limited edition Kitty ‘signed’ by the band.

The Kitties will be inspired by the creative and visual world that Muse constructed for the band’s most recent album, Simulation Theory, their sixth No.1.

In a statement, WMG said: “As the first band to engage in such a collaboration, the CryptoKitty project offers insight into the future of music merchandise. The growth of digital and experiential products is set to increase dramatically in the years to come, providing a modernist twist on the traditional physical product. It also offers a new way for artists to express their creative vision.”

Featured within the collection will be Marty and Mibbles: Marty is inspired by Matt Bellamy’s transformation during Muse’s Something Human video, while Mibbles depicts the mini-monster who created chaos in the band’s video for Pressure. Each crypto-collectible will be edition-authenticated by the band and available in limited quantities.

“As recording artists continue to embrace multimedia, blockchain technology has emerged as the next frontier for music lovers of all genres,” said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs. “From day one, we have been firm believers that blockchain technology has the power to transform the artist fan relationship - bringing them closer together than ever before. And, our CryptoKitties collaboration with Muse is the perfect real-world illustration of that vision. We are thrilled to be rolling out these exclusive Kitties with a band that continues to push the envelope and set the pace for what’s yet to come.”

Tiago Correia, senior manager, global digital business development, Warner Music, said: “As our lives become increasingly digitised, people are expressing their fandom in new and fascinating ways. For some, the concept of a purely digital item is still unusual, but for many fans who love engaging with stickers and filters, these items are just another tool for self-expression. As WMG continues to drive towards new and creative ways to deepen the connection between artists and fans, we are excited to help Muse reach its dedicated fanbase through a partnership with the virch pioneers behind CryptoKitties.”

Sebastian Simone, director of audience, Warner Records UK, said: “Muse have always been at the forefront of new technology, and the CryptoKitties partnership pushes boundaries even further, with the immersive 'Simulation Theory' campaign creative forming the foundation of our blockchain authenticated digital collectables. Muse fans have an appetite for collecting quality limited edition rarities, and this collab gives them another outlet to connect with the band they love.”