Music-based mobile games publisher Amanotes signs licensing agreement with electronic label NCS

Music-based mobile games publisher Amanotes has partnered with specialist electronic label NCS (NoCopyrightSounds).

The licensing deal will enable Amanotes to feature music from independent artists and producers in its immersive mobile gaming experiences.

Their agreement will grant Amanotes access to the majority of the NCS catalogue, which spans house, trap, drum & bass, electropop, and more.

It will also allow Amanotes to introduce tracks from the emerging ‘phonk’ genre, which has exploded in popularity in recent years and seen two million videos posted under its TikTok hashtag in the past 12 months alone. To date, NCS has released music from leading phonk producers, including Ariis, DJ FKU and Lxngvx.

Selected tracks will be used to soundtrack Amanotes’ interactive music games, including Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop and Dancing Road, as well as enhancing gameplay in special edition playlists and campaigns for Christmas and other events.

With a catalogue of over 1,500 tracks, NCS’ roster includes platinum-certified DJ and producer Alan Walker, electronic duo Koven and producer Egzod, among others. Its YouTube channel has more than 30 million subscribers.

We’re delighted to be able to give our artists greater access to a global audience of mobile gamers Charlotte Lee

Marking its 10th anniversary this year, Amanotes’ agreement with NCS will further expand its library of over one million tracks and its international network of partnerships with labels and publishers. The past year has also seen Amanotes continue to strengthen its ties with the independent artist community with the launch of a global song contest, which saw the winning track included in its hit game Magic Tiles 3.

Amanotes licensing manager Carter Pham said: “Our new partnership with NCS will bring a diversified music and gaming experience to the Amanotes community, as well as allow us to tap into brand new audiences. We look forward to collaborating with the NCS team to incorporate captivating tracks from a breadth of genres — and are especially excited to be able to now introduce fast-rising genres like phonk, which perfectly matches games like Tiles Hop and Dancing Road.”

Charlotte Lee (pictured), brand manager at NCS, said: “The gaming community has always been hugely important to NCS and a key part of our mission to provide creators with high-quality music. As a leader in the mobile gaming space, Amanotes is a natural partner for us, and we’re delighted to be able to give our artists greater access to a global audience of mobile gamers and strengthen our reach across different platforms.”