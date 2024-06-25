Music companies line up to support AI For Music initiative

More than 50 music companies, associations and institutions globally have added their support to the AI For Music initiative.

Principles for Music Creation with AI was introduced by Roland Corporation and Universal Music Group in March. These principles are a series of clarifying statements relating to the responsible use of AI in music creation, aiming to protect the human spirit in music.

Among the organisations endorsing the principles are NAMM, Sydney University, BandLab Technologies, Splice, Native Instruments, Focusrite, Output, Beatport, Waves, Soundful, Landr, Eventide, GPU Audio, and many more.

The coalition of music industry leadership is committed to adhering to ethical industry standards that protect human creativity, while also exploring innovative ways for AI to empower and support artists.

To promote greater adoption within the music industry, Roland, UMG, and other members are encouraging additional organisations across the globe – including manufacturers, educators, associations, labels, and others – to officially endorse these principles.

BandLab Technologies CEO and co-founder Meng Ru Kuok said: "We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of music creation. As leaders, it is our responsibility to thoughtfully ensure that AI supports artists and respects their creative integrity. As we develop new tools, we must remember that technology is at its best when it enhances, not overshadows, human creativity."

Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava said: “AI brings new opportunities to our industry and many musicians are being inspired by these tools. But this is a critical time to support responsibility around new technology and respect for the rights of creators everywhere. This is about the human at the centre.”

“We are proud to support AI For Music and to do our part to help ensure this technology is used in a responsible manner,” said Focusrite CEO Tim Carroll.

Gil Weinberg, Georgia Tech’s founding director of the Center for Music Technology, added: "I support the AI for Music Initiative where academia and industry could collaborate to create ways for AI to continue supporting human creativity, expression, and artistry.”

“For 124 years, NAMM has emphasised the importance of our industry working collectively to embrace new technologies,” said NAMM president and CEO John Mlynczak. “With AI being the newest technology in a long history of innovations and potential threats, we must work together to embrace principles that support human artistic expression, promote ethically trained technology, and ensure that new technologies and tools are used to strengthen our industry."

“It’s great to see the music industry recognising the need for an urgent response to the risks Generative AI poses toward human creativity,” said Paul McCabe, VP of R&D and strategic partnerships at Roland. “The Principles are proving to be a timely solution for a wide spectrum of music organisations, some with robust AI strategies already in place, and many more in various stages of discovery.”

Chris Horton, SVP, Strategic Technology at UMG, said: “We are pleased to see the growing list of principle supporters from across the ecosystem of tools, services, educators, and services addressing the needs and interests of current and future artists. The scope of support reflected by all of these participating organisations clearly indicates emerging consensus about the importance of strongly advocating a thoughtful approach to AI adoption.”

The core Principles for Music Creation with AI are as follows:

We believe music is central to humanity.

We believe humanity and music are inseparable.

We believe that technology has long supported human artistic expression, and applied sustainably, AI will amplify human creativity.

We believe that human-created works must be respected and protected.

We believe that transparency is essential to responsible and trustworthy AI.

We believe the perspectives of music artists, songwriters, and other creators must be sought after and respected.

We are proud to help bring music to life.