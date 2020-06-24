Music data platform RightsHub integrates with Gracenote, DJ Monitor and more

Music rights data and asset management platform RightsHub has integrated with five leading music recognition technology (MRT) companies to enable its users to register songs in a single upload.

The integration of Gracenote, DJ Monitor, BMAT, Soundmouse and Yacast into the first stages of the metadata supply chain will help tackle issues around mismatched metadata and royalty payments, according to the company.

Having the ability to easily register songs prior to release will mean that rights-holders are supplying accurate and detailed metadata to their partners early on, which assists collection societies in terms of reporting.

RightsHub has also integrated with Jaxsta, a music company using technology to develop a comprehensive resource of official music credits. This partnership will help ensure RightsHub users’ repertoire is properly accredited.

Yuri Dokter, CEO & founder, DJ Monitor, said: “The better the quality of metadata attached, the greater the chance that usages of works/recordings can be identified and matched to the correct rights holders by the CMOs. By submitting content to DJ Monitor through RightsHub, rights-holders’ content will be registered at a high-trust level. High-trust level data ensures acceptance by CMOs, ensuring exploitation is accurately reported and revenues flow correctly.”

We hope rights-holders will earn more revenue in the long term Lee Morrison

Joel Stoner, label partnerships manager, Soundmouse, added: “Delivering accurate, complete and error-free data is paramount in today’s royalty reporting landscape, which is increasingly driven by MRTs. RightsHub enables rights owners to manage their data in a single place so it can be delivered to Soundmouse efficiency.”

RightsHub CEO Lee Morrison said that supplying data early in the process can boost revenue in the long term.

“It’s vital that rights-holders take responsibility for registering their rights with MRT companies in the same way as they do with their distributors, CMOs and PROs,” he said. “With the correct data, revenue can flow to the rights-holder as it should. We have to give the MRT companies the data as early as possible into the promotional cycle so that performance can be identified.

“By offering this service for free to clients, we hope rights-holders will earn more revenue in the long term. In the past, this has not been possible for rights holders directly, due to them not having the technical capability. With RightsHub, data can be delivered to all B2B partners at the touch of a button, reducing the need for multiple manual data delivery points.”

