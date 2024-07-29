Music game company Amanotes launches song contest for independent artists

Amanotes, a leading publisher of music-based mobile games, has opened up submissions for its first ever song contest.

The competition marks the start of Amanotes’ 10th birthday celebrations, and is open to independent artists across the world.

The winning track will be licensed for use in one of Amanotes’ most popular titles, Magic Tiles 3, as part of a 10th birthday playlist rolling out at the end of the year. It is set to feature tracks from Coldplay, Blackpink, TheFatRat and others. Magic Tiles 3 has had over one billion downloads to date.

Other benefits will include promotion across the Amanotes network, including social channels and landing pages for Amanotes’ roster of over 30 games, granting exposure to a global community of over seven million daily users.

The winning artist will also have the chance to collaborate with Amanotes on licensing and strategy for future releases, and will receive a $1,000 prize. The two runners-up will meanwhile receive $500 cash each.

Tracks must be no longer than five minutes, and all rights must be owned in full by the artist. The competition is open to tracks from all genres, with a focus on pop, R&B, EDM and hip-hop and rock. All applicants will be given a month-long Magic Tiles 3 VIP subscription, which grants access to all premium songs, while the top three will receive a year-long VIP subscription.

Submissions are open until August 30. Instructions on how to apply are available here.

An online voting portal is set to open in September and will invite artists’ fanbases to vote for the winning track alongside the Amanotes community. Further information on Amanotes’ 10th birthday campaign will be revealed over the coming months.

Founded in 2014, Amanotes, headed by CEO Bill Vo (pictured), specialises in music-based mobile games, with partnerships spanning major and independent labels and publishers. Recent initiatives have included last September’s Hip-Hop Gold global campaign, which saw Amanotes platform tracks by rising Vietnamese rappers Wren Evans and Tlinh on its games Magic Tiles 3 and Tiles Hop, driving a combined three million plays.

Amanotes Licensing Manager Carter Pham said: “We are very excited to kick off our anniversary celebrations with Amanotes’ first ever song contest. Music is at the heart of Amanotes’ success and the contest will support our goals of elevating local artists on a global stage, while strengthening our ties with the independent creator community.”