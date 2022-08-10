Music management platform Revelator hires Gilad Woltsovitch to lead Web3 development

Music management platform Revelator has appointed Gilad Woltsovitch to spearhead the Web3 experience for users.

Woltsovitch (pictured) will lead Revelator’s Web3 development team. He has expertise in bridging complex management processes with simplified user interfaces, and leveraging blockchain technology to benefit the consumer.

Revelator powers the organisation, tracking and promotion of music in both Web2 and Web3. Its services include catalogue management, revenue reporting and rights management.

Clients listed on their website include Sofar Sounds, BandLab, Frtyfve and Mtheory.

“Revelator is committed to providing the independent ecosystem with decentralised systems to manage their digital music IP on the blockchain – enabling faster, more efficient payments to artists and rights holders,” said a statement.

As part of increased expansion into Web3 development, Revelator is currently building a tool designed specifically for managing Web3 music IP at the supply chain level called the Creator Studio.

“With Web3 comes unique opportunities for artists and labels to release music in new ways, but with additional avenues come management nightmares,” said Revelator founder and CEO Bruno Guez. “Revelator helps solve these pain points and provides a simplified and streamlined management experience. By making the ecosystem more decentralised and open, we will benefit the entire supply chain. We are thrilled that Gilad will join us in this endeavour.”

Gilad Woltsovitch co-founded two platforms - Credium and Backed Inc - designed to make the global credit industry more accessible and decentralised.

“Web2 is very good at extracting value and then funnelling it up to the platforms that serve the content, and not the creators who create the content,” he said. “It’s in that area that I'm most interested in exploring and building in Web3 in general, to create adaptation and adoption in a cultural sense.

“Revelator is one unique and powerful offering in this space, and onboarding the existing infrastructure into Web3 is an immensely complicated challenge that is very exciting to me. That's why I joined the team.”