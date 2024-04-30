Music sampling service Tracklib adds royalty-free loops to subscription plans

Music sampling service Tracklib has expanded its offering with the launch of Sounds.

Sounds enables producers to access a range of authentically recorded, royalty-free loops and one-shots. This new addition to Tracklib is included in their subscription plans.

Tracklib simplifies the sample-clearing process for DIY artists and global superstars. Samples cleared through the platform have featured in songs by artists including Drake, J Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

The Tracklib Sample Breakdown format on the platform, which shows how popular songs are created through sampling, has generated more than 100 million views.

Everything you hear in our library has been created and curated with care by real musicians Andreas Liffgarden

“We maintain that music should remain a human process; everything you hear in our library has been created and curated with care by real musicians – it’s all about having the right sounds as opposed to the most sounds,” said Andreas Liffgarden, Tracklib’s chairman.

Earlier this year, the company dropped the licence fee for most of its plans, enabling users to clear an unlimited number of samples without additional costs. Since the beginning of the year, the number of samples cleared through its service has tripled.

The company was launched in 2018 and features more than 100,000 songs across a huge range of genres from 400 labels and publishers.