Music Week Awards 2024 winners Dice on expanding into artist merchandise

Dice won the Ticketing Company Of The Year at the Music Week Awards this month.

The live music discovery platform retained the title following a victory in the category in 2023.

Their latest win follows a period of international growth in terms of new partner venues.

“It’s good, North America is now the biggest market for us,” said Andrew Foggin, global head of music. “We’ve signed lots of partnerships there, Miami in particular is a city that’s really grown for us. [The venue client base] is very much global now – with more to come.”

Dice is also growing its festival partnerships, including Primavera Sound, Sonar, and new signing Summer Smash, the independent hip-hop festival in Chicago.

One of the key missions for the platform is to encourage more attendance of gigs, especially for those who lost the habit during the pandemic or young fans who missed out on discovering live music.

“That was one of the main reasons we started it, we’ve got to make it easy [for fans] to go out and find the shows that are relevant to them,” said Foggin.

The latest development for the tech compay is merch.

In the UK, Dice recently trialled its merch offering with Olivia Dean. Fans could order items via the Dice app and then collect from a truck outside her Eventim Apollo show in Hammersmith, London.

“We’re selling merchandise, so physical products on Dice is now a thing,” said Foggin. “The idea is really driving revenue and increasing sales for artist merchandise.”

The idea is really driving revenue and increasing sales for artist merchandise Andrew Foggin

In terms of a partner offering, Dice Extras has just launched to power “the sale of enriched experiences and auxiliary goods”.

Dice Extras is part of a wider strategic shift to expand beyond ticketing. It enables event creators to easily create, manage, report on, and market their add-ons to fans.

Experiences could include area passes, meet & greets, after-parties, VIP upgrades and skipping the line, as well as accommodation and transport options like parking, coach or bus services, and camping area passes. Food and drink provisions include food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks

Dice Extras is currently offering festival, venue or promoter merchandise from its partners. It will be widely available this summer for event creators in the US and UK, with availability for artists to offer merch coming soon.

To support the development of Extras, Dice has appointed Jack Driessen as the new VP of commerce. Over the past decade, he has served as GM of Apparel at Whatnot, COO of Saturdays NYC, director of E-commerce Strategy at Tommy Hilfiger, and held leadership roles at Amazon and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Jack Driessen, VP of Commerce at Dice, said: “The Extras suite will allow fans to effortlessly discover and purchase everything music-related in one place from tickets to VIP upgrades and unique experiences. It also empowers our artist, venue and promoter partners to connect directly with audiences whilst streamlining their operations and boosting their bottom line.

“Dice has already nailed the ticket-buying experience, and now we want to build on that, making it even easier for fans to get the most out of live events, all on one platform. It’s an exciting moment for Dice, and I’m looking forward to growing our product capabilities to help fans get out more and get closer to the artists they love.”

The launch follows a beta phase with 44 partners across the UK and US. So far, independent venue and promoter partners have seen up to 30% increase in average event revenue, according to Dice.