Music Week Tech Summit partners with BPI

Music Week is delighted to announce details of a new partnership with the BPI Music & Tech Springboard Programme on the Music Week Tech Summit 2021 Together With TagMix.

The BPI is on board as part of the judging process for this year’s Start Up Initiative, while senior special projects manager Casandra Strauss will moderate the New Tech Leaders panel.

At the Music Week Tech Summit in 2018, TagMix was among the winners of the Start Up Initiative. The company solves the problem of poor quality UGC audio by delivering an innovative cloud-based software solution directly to fans – replacing the audio taken on videos by users at concerts, clubs and festivals with a real-time, pro-audio stream, straight from the mixing desk.

This year, CEO Andy Dean is among the panelists confirmed for the New Tech Leaders panel discussion, which will look into the future of music and technology. Jojo Sonubi, co-founder of online radio station No Signal, is also among the speakers for the session, with the full line-up to be unveiled in the coming days.

A panel of music industry experts judged the entries for this year’s Start Up Initiative, and the results will be revealed in the next edition of Music Week.

In the build-up to this year’s Tech Summit – which takes place virtually on March 31 – Music Week has unveiled the first wave of speakers set to take centre stage on the day, including TikTok’s Paul Hourican, artist and podcast host Jessie Ware, MOBOs founder Kanya King and more. Catch up on all the latest names here.

Standard tickets for the Music Week Tech Summit are priced at £50 (+5% VAT). The day kicks off at 10am, with a programme of discussions running until 17:35.

Revisit the story of last year's event, which featured Apple's Zane Lowe, Amazon's Paul Firth and Live Nation's Jackie Wilgar among a starry list of speakers, here.

Further information and ticketing details can be found here. All ticket holders will be able to access the presentations from the event for three months.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.