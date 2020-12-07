Music Week Tech Summit returns for 2021

Music Week is delighted to announce the return of the Music Week Tech Summit as a virtual event for 2021.

Taking place on March 31, the event is going online for 2021, offering the same benefits of the hugely successful physical version – held last year at the O2 in London – from the comfort of your own home.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, priced at £40 (+5% VAT). Standard tickets are priced at £50 (+5% VAT). The day kicks off at 10am, with a programme of discussions running until 17:35.

With a full line-up of speakers to be announced, a packed day of panel discussions is headlined by a keynote discussion titled Music’s New In-Game Experience, which will explore the new partnership opportunities between music and gaming.

Making Podcasts Pay will explore the commercial opportunities for music podcasts, while Livestreams Beyond The Pandemic will examine the virtual gig phenomenon and look ahead to the future of online gigs.

The Portal Combat panel will discuss the data arms race for rights-holders across the industry, and our New Tech Leaders discussion will introduce the new faces of music technology. The discussions will be rounded out by Under The Influence, a detailed look at influencer marketing, and Networking From Home, an exploration of how the industry continues to innovate during a time when restrictions mean many execs are working remotely. A closing keynote will end proceedings for the day.

Revisit the story of last year's event, which featured Apple's Zane Lowe, Amazon's Paul Firth and Live Nation's Jackie Wilgar among a starry list of speakers, here.

Further information and ticketing details can be found here. All ticket holders will be able to access the presentations from the event for three months.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.