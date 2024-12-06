Musical AI and Beatoven.ai to build fully licensed artificial intelligence platform for music creation

Tech firms Musical AI and Beatoven.ai have joined forces to build what is described as the music industry’s first fully licensed, rightsholder-compensating, generative AI platform trained on copyrighted music and other audio.

Musical AI is focused on artificial intelligence training, content licensing and attribution. Its proprietary technology and existing catalogues will be employed for generative music, based on consent and honouring music writers, performers and rights-holders.

Beatoven.ai is a fairly trained AI music generator, which is set to create a legal and licensed full-song generator.

Musical AI will provide data licensing, attribution of generated outputs and payments to rights-holders. Based on usage by the outputs provided by Musical AI technology, rights-holders will receive an appropriate share of the model’s revenue, similar to when music is streamed on a commercial service.

Musical AI will offer its enterprise clients this full-song model, allowing tech innovators to incorporate this white-label service into their products. This new service, currently under development, will launch in the second half of 2025 and will train on more than three million songs, loops, samples and sounds.

“We are working with the forward-thinking, ethically driven team at Beatoven.ai because they see the value in proving that generative AI can be legal and can compensate original content creators for their work while still thriving as a business,” said Musical AI CEO Sean Power. “There are no more excuses for not doing things right and well. We’re proving this with this first-ever service.”

“We are excited to partner with the Musical AI team,” said Mansoor Rahimat Khan (pictured), founder and CEO of Beatoven.ai. “Matt, Sean and Nico are music industry veterans and we believe with this partnership, we will set the way forward for how business models need to be built in AI with the rights-holders being compensated for the data the models are trained on.

“We have historically been adopting this model in direct partnerships with independent artists, and by joining hands with Musical AI we will build a sustainable revenue sharing model using their attribution technology.”