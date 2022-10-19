Musiio co-founder Hazel Savage joins board of Tuned Global

B2B streaming technology specialist Tuned Global has appointed Hazel Savage, music intelligence VP at SoundCloud, as a non-executive board member.

Hazel Savage's appointment will offer an independent perspective on decisions around strategy, governance and future technology direction. UK-based Savage will primarily focus on supporting growth across EMEA, US and APAC territories.

With 15 years of experience working for streaming services and music tech companies, including as CEO and co-founder of fast-growing AI company Musiio, Savage will be able to share her expertise for the non-executive role at Tuned Global.

Following roles at Shazam, Pandora, Universal and HMV, she founded Musiio in 2018, which was acquired by SoundCloud in 2022 to bolster the music platform's discovery capabilities.

“Savage's constant thirst to innovate and champion emerging technology has seen her build a stellar reputation in a male-dominated sector – and she continues to speak and educate catalogue owners about the value of artificial intelligence integration at conferences across the globe,” said a statement.

Savage’s appointment to the Tuned Global board builds on a successful relationship, having already partnered together on many client projects such as GMM Grammy’s Plern streaming service, Reactional Music and Rehegoo.

The addition of Savage comes after the recent appointment of Rick Gleave in the UK, as SVP, head of Europe & MENA, plus the expansion of the Tuned Global team in Europe.

I can't wait to bring what I've learnt to the business as it enters its expansion phase into new markets and the metaverse Hazel Savage

Hazel Savage said: "I am very excited and honoured to join the Tuned Global board. That they would select its first independent director as a female tech founder shows this business's forward-thinking [approach]. I've always had a great working relationship with the Tuned Global team, and I can't wait to bring what I've learnt throughout my career to the business as it enters its expansion phase into new markets and the launch of meaningful services in the metaverse."

Con Raso, MD and co-founder, Tuned Global, added: “We’re delighted that Hazel is joining our board at a very exciting time for the company. Her expertise and unbeatable industry knowledge will prove vital to Tuned Global as we continue to scale and grow the business in new markets.”

Will Deane, Tuned Global chairman and managing director of Exto Partners, said: “It’s been hugely rewarding to watch Tuned Global’s fast growth over the past few years. I look forward to working with Hazel and I’ve no doubt her expertise and experience in growing a data-focussed company can help Tuned Global’s focus on creating the world’s best streaming technology and delivering the most exceptional customer experience.”

Tuned Global’s tech has been used by companies in music, fitness, gaming, media, telco and beyond, including the UFC, Line Music, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, True Digital Group, Pizza Hut, GMM Grammy, FanLabel and Psycle.